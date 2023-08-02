After winning their first-ever NCAA championship last season, The University of Chicago men’s soccer team is getting a new head coach. The change comes as last season’s coach, Julianne Sitch, departs Chicago for a coaching gig at the University of Denver.
Though the move is sudden, Sitch is leaving the Division III team on good terms. With the Maroons’ championship win last December, Sitch not only made history for the team but also the greater collegiate association; she is the first woman to lead a men’s team to an NCAA soccer title.
Now, a month out from the start of a new season, the U. of C. has filled Sitch’s shoes with Phil Kroft, a young former educator from the southeast.
“I am incredibly excited about this job … I’m hoping this can be one of those jobs where I can be there for a long time,” said Kroft. “They are at the top of Division III right now — I can’t really say enough how many resources they have and how great of a place it is.”
“I hope to help the program to excel,” he added.
The Virginia Beach native began playing soccer at the tender age of four. In high school, Kroft was a three-time letterman and served as team captain during his senior season.
Kroft matriculated at Mount St. Mary’s University in the fall of 2008, but only played 22 games during his two seasons at the school. After two years, he transferred to George Mason University in Fairfax, leaving soccer behind — for a bit.
After graduating in 2012 with bachelor’s degrees in biology and secondary education, Kroft accepted a position teaching biology at Oakton High School in Vienna, Virginia.
Unable to leave soccer completely behind, Kroft snagged his first head coaching job that year with George Mason's men's club team, taking players to an undefeated regular season.
“I never really thought about coaching, but I just fell in love with it,” Kroft said. “It made me realize that I want to work with (students) in the most genuine way.”
Kroft left teaching in 2014 to take up coaching full-time, but told the Herald he felt good leaving the profession “knowing that I would still educate through soccer, being a mentor and role model.”
He coached at George Mason for five seasons and (during this time) spent two seasons as head coach of the Evergreen Football Club, a youth team.
Kroft left Virginia for Washington, D.C. in 2016, taking a role as director of scouting for D.C. United Academy, the professional soccer club’s youth development program. During this time, he also spent a season as an assistant coach with the Catholic University of America men’s soccer team, a Division III school.
He left D.C. for North Carolina in 2018, taking on an assistant coaching role at Davidson College, where he worked alongside former U. of C. men’s soccer coach Mike Babst. This time with Babst, Kroft said, is what first put the bug in his ear to move to Chicago.
In 2021, Koft was hired as head coach for the men’s soccer team at Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he spent the past two seasons before getting the gig at the U. of C.
Like Sitch, Kroft is leaving the team on a good note: Last season’s team won the USCAA Division II national championship.
Reflecting on the season, Kroft also praised his players’ academic success; the team managed a 3.4-grade point average throughout the school year, the highest in the athletic department.
“When I took over the team, the team’s GPA was a 2.6,” said Kroft. “We made some drastic changes right away. The thing I would tell recruits is that when you join a soccer program in college, it’s no longer just soccer. It’s not a team, it’s a program.”
“It’s just fun when you know you’re doing everything you can to absolutely help these guys mature, and do things the right way,” he added.
All the while, the 32-year-old had been watching the U. of C. men’s soccer team evolve and progress in their division. When he learned earlier this summer that Sitch was leaving the team, the young coach pounced on the position. The two found time to chat over the phone last Saturday as she congratulated him on the new job and gave Kroft insights on the current roster.
“It was a no-brainer for me,” Kroft said. His appointment was announced by the university last week.
“I’m incredibly excited to be just working with players that are pursuing excellence in all areas of their lives,” said Kroft. “I know it sounds all too good, but it’s true.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.