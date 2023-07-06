Two shootings in Hyde Park and Woodlawn early Saturday morning injured one woman and left another man in critical condition.
In Hyde Park, a 27-year-old man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting near Promontory Point early Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.
According to the police, the man was walking on the 5500 block of South Shore Drive just before 2 a.m. on July 1 when someone passing by in a white Kia fired multiple rounds.
The man sustained gunshot wounds in his chest, legs and back, according to police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
As of press time, July 6, no arrests have been reported and the man's condition is not known. Area One detectives are investigating.
In Woodlawn, a 33-year-old woman driving on the 6100 block of South Drexel Avenue was shot in her car around 12:30 a.m. She sustained two gunshot wounds in her left hand and was transported to the U. of C. Medical Center in good condition.
As of press time, July 6, no arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.
