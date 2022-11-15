On Thursday, Nov. 10, two separate fatal incidents, a shooting and traffic accident, killed two people in Woodlawn and Kenwood, respectively.
According to the Chicago Police Department, at 2:37 a.m. a motorist in a sedan making a u-turn at the 4600 block of S. Cottage Grove Ave. struck a man riding past on a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. CPD is still investigating.
Later on Thursday, at approximately 4:30 p.m. an 18-year-old man walking in the alley at the 800 E. block of 62nd Street was shot in the face and chest by an unknown person. The victim was also transported to the U. of C. Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. CPD is still investigating.
