Two shootings this week in Hyde Park killed one man and injured another person, according to police.
The first shooting occurred late Monday evening, June 5, when a 36-year-old Kevin Laron Thunderbird was walking on the 5100 block of South Dorchester Avenue, according to the police. At about 11:45 p.m., a vehicle passing by opened fire on Thunderbird; he was stuck in the stomach and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died of his injuries.
No arrests have been made. A handgun was recovered from the scene and Area One detectives are investigating, police report.
Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, June 7, a road rage incident at 1359 E. Midway Plaisance ended with one motorist firing a handgun at another, according to U. of C. police. The victim lost then lost control of the vehicle and struck a nearby city utility pole.
The condition of the person shot is unknown as of press time.
No arrests have been made.
