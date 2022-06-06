Retired U. of C. professor Dan Luchins, 69, was found dead in his Hyde Park apartment with the knife in his chest and his body covered in more than 30 stab wounds, on May 2, 2018.
Matthew Luchins, his 26-year-old son, was taken into custody at the scene, located at the 5300 block of South Shore Drive, and charged with first-degree murder. Matthew Luchins’ trial began on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
According to testimony on May 31, neighbors witnessed Matthew Luchins kneeling by his father’s body, plunge a knife into his abdomen and then draw it across his throat.
Luchins has been held without bail at the Cook County Jail and faces a life sentence if convicted.
