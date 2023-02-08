After a previous run for the seat in 2015, local businesswoman Tracey Bey is campaigning again to be the 4th Ward's alderperson with a focus on public safety, economic development and neighborhood investment.
"I'm a lifelong 4th-Warder," she said in an interview. "I went to Kozminski. I'm a Kenwood alumna."
She owns a home contracting business, T2 Finishing, 4108 S. Ellis Ave., has worked in mortgage brokering and is director of operations for Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change (ECCSC), 610 W. Root St. a nonprofit community group that does anti-recidivism work with at-risk and formerly incarcerated people through its own programming.
Its volunteers have patrolled the "L" as a violence-prevention group, and outgoing Ald. Sophia King (4th) hired ECCSC to do security in Bronzeville, Block Club reported. Bey said ECCSC also works with high-risk youth and mediates gang conflicts.
"We're not policing the streets — that's not what's happening,” Bey said. “We don't have weapons, so we don't intervene in crime. We prevent crime. We intervene in the lives of the individuals who could possibly create crime."
Should she be elected, she would want more grassroots activists to do public safety work in the ward. "You've got to know the real ones doing the work," she said. "The 'usual suspects' are getting the money, but to what avail?"
"If you keep giving it to the big organizations that are not reaching street-level, the success of the changing lives and giving behavior modification to these people who are committing these crimes, there is no success,” Bey continued. “You just can't say 'We're a social service agency; we're here and come see us.' You've got to get into the ground work, in the trenches with these people.”
Regarding law enforcement, Bey lamented that civilians do not know the police officers who patrol their neighborhoods on a first-name basis.
"I do feel that having police who live on the block and live in the community that they serve, that there's a more personal response and a more personal level given to what policing looks like for them," she said, later proposing a greater police presence in the ward.
Asked how she would attract police officers to live in the areas they work in, Bey noted existing policies like the federal Good Neighbor At Home program that discounts 50% from the list price of homes sold to police officers, teachers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians in eligible areas.
Bey said people's sense of civic engagement should dictate what they think safety should look like on their blocks. She said that people are coming to the 4th Ward to cause crimes due to economic challenges in other areas of the city, and she said ECCSC could train other organizations to do the work at scale.
"We can't do it by ourselves, but it's going to take all of us to get to the problem and save it," she said, adding that she thinks giving people a sense of how their lives can change would give right to more economic activity. She noted that ECCSC does entrepreneurship training and has apprenticeships programs.
Bey was also on King's Michael Reese Advisory Committee, which deals with the $4 billion redevelopment of the former Michael Reese Hospital into a new neighborhood. The project, Bronzeville Lakefront, is to include a life sciences research center alongside retail, green and community space.
"Everything about what we did there has been intentional," Bey said. "People and businesses in the 4th Ward should have the first opportunity to expand to that site, because it's going to serve that site in its phases as it's developed out. But it's also going to serve the surrounding community."
Asked how she would ensure that local entrepreneurship takes root there, Bey said she liked the concept behind the Boxville Marketplace, a small business development project that allows local enterprises to operate out of repurposed shipping containers at 330 E. 51st St.
"I like that business incubator where people get to see what it feels like to deal in the day-to-day business, in a shop. 'Minimized,' in a sense, but that they know how to operate so they can maintain and sustain and then thrive," Bey said. "I would love to see more business incubator-type setups within the ward."
"Unless it's a company that knows that they can truly sustain 2,200 square feet, let's make them into nice little 1,000-square-foot centers where they can learn what it feels like to serve customers there.
Bey said all kinds of affordable housing needs to be developed to accommodate differently sized families and that city programs that foster homeownership should be utilized more — something she said she would do if elected — and better funded. She suggested a city affordable homeownership program could be funded by the money developers pay to get an exemption from city affordable-housing set-asides. She said that program could subsidize home purchases in order to prevent nearby homes from losing value.
She said she is "not an advocate of raising property taxes" amid the ongoing inflationary surge and that increases should be put off "for as long as we can."
