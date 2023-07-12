A tornado warning has been issued for Cook County until 7 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
Storm conditions moving in from northwest Illinois could bring strong tornados, isolated hail up to two-inches in size and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, according to the weather service.
Cook County residents are urged to take shelter in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If outdoors or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter to shield from flying debris.
A tornado and flood watch is also in effect for Central Cook County through 10 p.m.
