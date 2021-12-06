"Today is really all about love'" said Zenobia Johnson-Black during the public memorial service for her late husband, Timuel Davis Black, in Rockefeller Chapel on Sunday afternoon.
And it was.
More than 20 people spoke during the service, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and University of Chicago Chancellor Robert Zimmer.
Interfaith prayers were given by Bishop Horace E. Smith, MD (Pastor, Apostolic Faith Church), Rabbi Rachel Mikva (Professor, Chicago Theological Seminary) and Imam Tariq El-Amin (Resident Imam, Majid Al-Taqwa).
The service began with a processional of drummers and libations.
"Tim loves music," continued Johnson-Black as she spoke. "He loves books. He loves social justice. He loved teaching and he loved me. But more than anything, Tim loves people; he loves his people and all people."
Between speakers, jazz and gospel were performed, including performances by the Orbert Davis Quartet, Maggie and Africa Brown, Dee Alexander, the AACM Great Black Music Ensemble, Robert Irving III with Cathy Townsend and Ajene Cooks, the Jazz Links Alumni Ensemble of the Jazz Institute of Chicago, and others.
The eulogy was given by Jesse Jackson Jr. He was speaking for his father, the Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr., who was unable to attend the memorial.
"I asked my father about brother Tim Black," said Jackson Jr. "And he told me that 'He fought Nazis abroad and had to fight Jim Crow and Nazism right here in the United States of America.' Tim had the spirit of victory abroad, and victory at home."
"It is through Tim that I understand that teachers do not teach for a living. Teachers teach for life because it's in them and it's something that they cannot put aside."
"Tim is a man's man who transcended generations," concluded Jackson Jr. "My father Reverend Jackson told me, 'Tim does not have to have any apologies to God.'"
