Professor Timuel Black and his wife Zenobia Johnson-Black sit in lawn chairs near 49th Street enjoying the 102nd birthday wishes of community residents as they drive in procession south along Drexel Blvd on Monday, Dec. 7. Professor Black reflected on the sacrifices President Abraham Lincoln, Dr. King and others have made, and on the challenges of the current political environment, saying, “We have an obligation now to make the new President the kind of President that is represented by former (leaders) like … Barack Obama.”