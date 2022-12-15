Three teams of designers and developers are vying for the role of redeveloping several vacant, city-owned lots along 63rd Street in Woodlawn.
In a community meeting on Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, city planner Justin Peterson described the sites as the first step in the city’s decade-long vision for developing this corridor of 63rd Street, expanding retail services and affordable housing in the community.
The site is 1.65 acres of vacant land on the southeast and southwest corners of 63rd Street and Ellis Avenue. The projects, which would stretch from Ingleside to Greenwood avenues, must be mixed-use developments.
The project falls under the jurisdiction of the 2020 Woodlawn Housing Preservation ordinance, which requires that 52 city-owned vacant lots in the neighborhood must be used for developments where 30% or more of the housing units are built for households earning half of Area Median Income (AMI) — about $52,100 for a family of four — or less. (The first project planned under the ordinance, the Park Station Lofts, broke ground in early November.)
Introducing themselves to community members on Tuesday, the three teams are:
- Evergreen and Imagine Group, John Ronan Architects, Design Workshop
- The Michaels Org. and DL3 Realty, Teeple Architects, Canopy/Architecture + Design
- POAH and KMW, Koning Eizenberg Architecture, Harley Ellis Devereaux
Evergreen-Imagine, a joint venture of development firms Evergreen Real Estate Group and Imagine Group, is currently developing a mixed-use affordable housing project and commercial corridor in Auburn Gresham as part of the city’s INVEST South/West initiative.
Firms John Ronan Architects and Design Workshop would serve as co-lead designers on the project.
Michaels Organization and DL3 Realty oversaw the development of the almost $40 million Park Station Lofts on 63rd Street and Maryland Avenue. For years DL3 Realty has been a key player in the development of the corner at 63rd and Cottage Grove; their latest development, the $43 million Friend Health headquarters and medical clinic, opened in July of this year. The company is also behind the Jewel-Osco a few blocks north that opened in 2020.
Teeple Architects is the team’s lead designer and Canopy Architecture + Design will serve as a local advisor.
Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), a nonprofit, is partnering with the for-profit developer KMW Communities. Since beginning its work in Woodlawn in 2008, POAH has helped redevelop the Grove Parc Apartments in the western part of the neighborhood, 6020 S. Cottage Grove Ave., as well as built the mixed-use Woodlawn Station at the corner of 63rd and Cottage Grove. In January of 2021, it extended the Section 8 contract on another multi-unit building near the Obama Presidential Center, and in July of that year, it purchased Island Terrace, 6430 S. Stony Island Ave., a 240-unit apartment building. In August of this year, POAH teamed up with for-profit mixed-income developer Jonathan Rose Companies to purchase Jackson Park Terrace, a 318-unit affordable housing complex at 6040 S. Harper Avenue.
Koning Eizenberg Architecture will lead design and the firm Harley Ellis Deveraux will serve as the team’s local advisor.
(During the meeting, residents were also given time to provide input on neighborhood needs and share concerns; one such neighbor was former 20th Ward Alderman Willie Cochran.)
Looking at the larger picture, Peterson laid out the city’s longterm goals for the development in the community into a “15 minute neighborhood” in which all a residents needs could be met within walking distance. The two parcels of land on Ellis are the first of several projects the city has proposed building out along 63rd over the next decade, a development that would stretch from Ingleside to University avenues.
“The big idea here is to leverage existing investments that have already been made in the neighborhood on 63rd Street to begin to really create a new neighborhood center with active street life active ground for uses, bringing back the many of the amenities and retail uses that Woodlawn so sorely needs,” said Peterson. “(We want to) promote, of course, walkability and transit-oriented development.”
Full proposals from each of the teams will be available on the city’s website after the January 11th submission deadline. Residents can also submit feedback on proposals and ideas for development here. The proposal will be selected by early February 2023.
