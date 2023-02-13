Three people were arrested for trespassing in protest of Woodlawn’s Wadsworth migrant shelter, 6420 S. University Ave., last Friday, Feb. 10
Among those protesting the city’s use of the repurposed school as a migrant shelter were aldermanic candidate for the 20th Ward Andre Smith, Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change (ECCSC) founder and executive director Tyrone Muhammad; they were joined by a third man.
According to the Chicago Police Department, the trio was arrested in the afternoon and taken to the 3rd Police District headquarters, 7051 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
The protest was preceded by a press conference organized by Smith in which he, representatives from ECCSC and some Woodlawn residents spoke against the school being used as a temporary shelter for hundreds of asylum seekers.
Last Thursday, Feb. 2, the city moved about 100 men and women into the shelter, which could house at least 250 people over the next two years. When people began moving into the repurposed school, Smith and Woodlawn resident Luis Cardona stood in front of city buses, attempting to block people from moving in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.