More than 47,000 Illinois residents have been kicked off of Medicaid since August 1. Before the end of the year, hundreds of thousands more in the state could lose their coverage.
The mass loss of coverage comes as states begin to require recipients to prove eligibility for the health insurance for the first time since the pandemic started.
Medicaid, the government-funded, public insurance program for people with low incomes and disabilities, has covered around 2.9 million people in the state before the pandemic. Since Covid-19 began, an additional 1 million people have enrolled.
By June 1 of this year, the state asked recipients to prove eligibility, lifting a pandemic-spurred suspension of that requirement. But most of these removals, officials have said, is the result of late paperwork.
According to the Illinois Department of Health, coverage can still be renewed if redetermination paperwork is submitted to the state within 90 days of Medicaid coverage loss. If reinstated, Medicaid coverage will be retroactive back to the original renewal date.
Cook County Health is hosting a series of redetermination events to provide in-person assistance with Medicaid paperwork. Locally, the county will hold a redetermination event at Provident Hospital, 500 E. 51st St., on August 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For much of the state, the full effects of Medicaid loss have yet to be felt.
At La Rabida Children’s Hospital in Jackson Park, 6501 S. Promontory Dr., a medical center which specializes in care for children with complex illnesses, disabilities or chronic issues, Medicaid accounts for about 90% of its funding.
But so far, La Rabida’s communications director Melissa Chalus told the Herald, the hospital has not seen a significant decrease in patients seeking care, in no small part due to extensive outreach and education efforts ahead of the redetermination.
“We have always had a financial counselor on site to help our families navigate the Medicaid insurance coverage process,” Chalus said. “We had signage and did a call/text/email outreach months (in) advance as well as when patient families visited La Rabida. The hope was by working with our patient families early, we are able to support them through this process.”
In addition to these efforts, La Rabida hosted multiple trainings for patient-facing leadership in March to educate team members on what redetermination is and the importance of preparing families for the process.
For more information on Medicaid redetermination, visit hfs.illinois.gov/medicalclients/addresschange.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.