It is a truth universally acknowledged that a Hyde Parker on a hot summer day must be in want of an ice cream cone. But in the sweltering heat, or at the end of a long day spent at the Point or in the Blackstone Library, it can be difficult to recall all the options available — the neighborhood does not have a single storefront that operates exclusively in the ice cream trade. Instead, there are ice cream and gelato cases tucked inside sandwich shops and cafes, and no one would be faulted for an inability to produce a ready list from memory. For this reason, the Hyde Park Herald has produced an exhaustive map of the local ice cream landscape.
Serving Hyde Park’s most happening playground — Medici
1327 E. 57th Street
Ice cream is for all, of course, but the question is particularly relevant to those with children in tow, and the Medici’s ice cream cooler is well known as the place for children at the Bixler Playlot, 5641 S. Kenwood Ave., the after-school crowd and anyone walking down 57th Street to grab a scoop. The Med is a site where generations of Hyde Park youth have learned to engage in commerce — placing orders and handing cash over the carved wooden counter. And the price is right: $3.50 for a single scoop, or $5 for a double. The cafe might be famous for its milkshakes, but for the school-aged crowd, the instant gratification of a cone or cup is hard to beat. These days, Medici stocks a simple roster of classic flavors: chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, coffee, raspberry and rainbow sherbet.
Gelato on Hyde Park’s main street – Cafe 53
1369 E. 53rd Street
In addition to its many sandwich and coffee options, the counter at Cafe 53 has a glowing gelato case. Its availability is a bit hit-or-miss: On a mid-June visit, the case was empty, but at the end of the month, it was filled with 18 flavors of gelato and sorbetto. Sourced from a manufacturer called Montebianco, Cafe 53’s popular options include lemon sorbetto, Oreo cookie, chocolate and coconut. My eyes were drawn to the ricotta flavor, which I enjoyed without regret. I also sampled the dark chocolate, and as the two flavors melded (and melted) in my dish, they produced a refreshing chocolate cheesecake note. On its own, the ricotta was tangy and refreshing, and the gelato was springy-yet-smooth. At $3.75 for a single flavor, I consider it a great deal. Since enjoying my gelato, I’ve thought of the treat often, and hoped to return for seconds on the Fourth of July. Unfortunately, the case was once again empty, which reflects the high demand for frozen treats along the highly trafficked 53rd Street corridor. If it’s available next time you stop by, I cannot recommend the ricotta gelato more highly.
Obama’s first date — Baskin-Robbins
1418 E. 53rd Street
Just a few blocks over, in the corner of the shopping center at 53rd between Dorchester and Blackstone avenues, is our Baskin-Robbins/Dunkin Donuts combination storefront. The store itself is nothing to write home about, but its claim to fame, marked by a plaque on the sidewalk, is as the site of Barack and Michelle Obama’s first kiss. On a recent visit, the staff declared Oreo to be the store’s most popular flavor. A child ahead of me in line delighted in adding gummy worms to his order of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup ice cream. Customization is the name of the game, with options like waffle cones dipped in rich dark chocolate. I sampled the Black Walnut, which had large chunks of nuts in a walnut-caramel flavored base. I also tried a vegan option, a lemon sorbet with a tart-sweet flavor reminiscent of San Pellegrino Limonata. The light and fluffy texture would satisfy anyone on a sweltering day — even a future president.
Unbeatable price point — Unbeatable Eatables
1744 E. 55th Street
In 2021, a new option for ice cream opened on 55th Street, just east of Everett Avenue. Unbeatable Eatables is a sub shop, but ice cream is a key part of its business. At $2.99 for one scoop or $3.99 for two, the ice cream at Unbeatable Eatables is the most affordable in the neighborhood. The ice cream on offer is unpretentious, large tubs of popular flavors — cookie dough and mint chip are among the best sellers. The location is also unbeatable, as the shop is close enough to Promontory Point that one could, weather permitting, purchase a cone and enjoy it on a stroll to the shoreline before the treat melts entirely.
Locally made gelato by the lake — Sweet Drip
1658 E. 53rd Street
For a more refined treat by the lake, the Sweet Drip Dessert Cafe on the ground floor of the East Park Tower Apartments offers 12 flavors of gelato, which are all made locally at an off-site production facility. Sweet Drip rates strawberry cheesecake, Oreo, and Biscoff among its most popular flavors. On a recent visit, I tried the strawberry cheesecake and salted pecan flavors. Both had a rich, creamy texture, and weren’t overly sweet. The salted pecan had a rich caramel note, and the strawberry cheesecake was satisfyingly tangy. The gelato itself was pale and smooth, without berries or streaks of red indicating the strawberry note—a fresh strawberry garnish would help to convey the flavor. But both were high quality gelato options, with flavors robustly extracted into the smooth gelato base, and scoops are reasonably priced at $4.89 for one flavor or $7.89 for two.
Most flavors — Kilwins
5226 S. Harper Avenue
In the heart of Hyde Park, just off 53rd Street on Harper Avenue, is our local Black-owned franchise of Kilwins, a chain of fudge shops that originated in Michigan beach towns. The scent of fudge hangs thick in the air, and open production areas on the right and left sides of the entrance draw visitors towards fudge and candy apples, but many patrons walk directly toward the two large ice cream cases in the back of the shop. Kilwins offers 32 flavors of Kosher certified super-premium ice cream, produced exclusively by the chain using dairy from family farms of the upper Midwest. At the Hyde Park location, the most popular flavors include Sea Salt Caramel, Kilwins Tracks and Hyde Park Mud. Indeed, on a recent visit, the Kilwins Tracks — a vanilla base with chocolate peanut butter truffles and swirls of fudge — had been refreshed just an hour prior and was already significantly depleted. I tried the chocolate peanut butter, which set a thick, nutty peanut butter into a rich chocolate base. The ice cream had an excellent texture, and the peanut butter cut into the sweetness. The ice cream at Kilwins is among the sweetest around. At $7.29 for a cake cone or $7.49 for a single scoop dish, the ice cream is also among the more expensive options in the neighborhood, but it offers a convenient location, wide array of flavors and local ownership.
Soft serve and dipped cones – Small Cheval
1307 E. 53rd Street
A Chicago burger chain that opened on the western edge of Nichols Park last summer, Small Cheval is known for its pared back menu: burgers, fries, cocktails and ice cream. Like many of the businesses that serve ice cream in Hyde Park, Small Cheval’s options are a bit buried in the restaurant’s brand identity, but I have come to regard the burger joint among our neighborhood’s finest ice cream destinations. It offers something unique among all the local options: soft serve. At $2.84 for a kid-sized cone, $3.87 for an adult, Small Cheval sells a fluffy twist of dairy, which they thoughtfully jacket in a plastic sleeve to catch drips. Small Cheval also offers chocolate and cherry candy coatings — I recommend a chocolate ice cream dipped in cherry, or a vanilla ice cream dipped in chocolate. Other than the elusive Ubita’s Ice Cream Truck, which is a neighborhood staple yet does not follow a predictable schedule, Small Cheval is the only place where Hyde Parkers craving Mister Softee can get their summer fix.
Late night sweets — Insomnia Cookies
1105 E. 55th Street
Another ice cream cooler is lodged inside Insomnia Cookies, a shop located on the ground floor of the North Campus Residence Hall. Open until 2:30 a.m. in the morning, Insomnia specializes in freshly baked cookies, and counts on college revelers and delivery orders to keep it in business. But it also sells ice cream in a dish, starting at $5.95. Insomnia offers a roster of extravagantly named flavors like Minterstellar and Caramellionaire, which have crumbled cookies mixed into the creme base. The current seasonal flavor is Peaches and Cheesecake, and vanilla ice cream is also available. For $9.00, you can purchase one of the “wiches,” an ice cream sandwich made with freshly baked cookies.
Finnegan’s Wake
My research for this guide revealed the recent closure of Finnegan’s Ice Cream Parlor, which opened inside the Museum of Science and Industry’s “Yesterday’s Main Street” in 1975. Locals know that Finnegan’s was more than a museum concessions stand, but a triumph of historic preservation: The parlor’s cabinetry and counter were taken from Hyde Park’s Finnegan’s Pharmacy, which opened at 55th Street and Woodlawn Avenue in 1911. As the urban renewal wrecking balls cleared the 55th Street housing and commercial district in the 1960s, Hyde Park Herald Publisher Bruce Sagan painstakingly removed the Caribbean mahogany and California redwood cabinetry from the old pharmacy and soda fountain. He donated the fixtures to the Museum of Science and Industry in 1975, where they delighted museumgoers for decades. As you enjoy your ice cream this summer, spare a thought for the children who will not get to experience this thrill.
On a similar note, it appears that frozen yogurt has completely disappeared from the local landscape. While the Fro-Yo craze of the aughts and 2010s is decidedly over, the closure of Z-Berry, Red Mango and Kingoberry is a loss for our neighborhood, for those who enjoy a tart and probiotic summer treat and for the children who enjoyed adorning their Fro-Yo with heaps of colorful toppings.
Hungry? Check out our interactive ice cream map below.
