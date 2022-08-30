The Promontory's ground-floor restaurant is closed for good, and the University of Chicago Commercial Real Estate Operations, which owns the building, is looking for a new tenant to take its place.
But two years after the pandemic forced the restaurant's initial closing, The Promontory's second-story performance venue, bar and patio are thriving, as anyone who has visited 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W. since COVID-19 restrictions lifted can attest. Shows are booked now through the end of October.
Jake Austen, The Promontory's venue manager and talent buyer, as well as a native Hyde Parker, still says he is still running the venue "very conservatively," booking mostly local artists.
"I am trying to find the best local artists to do the most creative things more-so than making huge guarantees to touring artists," he said in an interview.
It's a low-risk proposition: there are two or three touring artists every month who are expensive to book, but the rest of the shows are cheaper to put on and still attract a crowd.
The Promontory is part of the 16 on Center company, which owns venues, bars and restaurants across Chicago; Austen called The Promontory "the most nimble" among them, pointing to curtains inside the ballroom that can be drawn closed to change the capacity of the ballroom.
"I could have a weekend where I might have a gospel concert that goes from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. Then at 3 p.m., we have a day party that goes until 9 p.m., and then we have a reggae dance party that goes from 10 p.m. till 2 a.m., or until 3 a.m. on a Saturday," he said.
"We do jazz concerts. We do exercise classes. And not only that — part of being on the South Side, where there's not a current tradition of having venues, is that we'll do everything we can and too much. We'll have 20 events a week. We'll figure out a way to have a morning event, an afternoon event, a night event."
The Promontory opened in 2014, with a restaurant downstairs and the venue upstairs. Austen said the restaurant was "breaking even at best," with the venue subsidizing it.
A six-year run for a restaurant isn't bad; Austen said it may have kept going had the pandemic not broken out. As it happened, there was one last event featuring Soca music, the Trinidadian calypso derivative, in March 2020 before shutting down for months. A Mexican pop-up, El Oso, headed by Jonathan Zaragoza of Birrieria Zaragoza, 4852 S. Pulaski Road, opened that fall but was doomed by the second wave of COVID-19 hitting Chicago.
But The Promontory has survived as a venue. It's gotten a recent renovation, too, with new lighting and other features.
Even before 2020 ended, The Promontory utilized its patios for drinking and then concerts with reduced capacity. That winter, they opened up indoors, again with significantly reduced capacity, for podded seating with bottle service.
Business resumed rapidly in the spring of 2021. Today, Austen said most musicians are looking for work. Touring artists are no longer insisting audiences show proof of vaccination or masks, and he doesn't know any local artists who are asking for it, either.
The audience is overwhelmingly from the South Side, except for Caribbean and African music, which attracts concert-goers from outside of the neighborhood. The venue needs to hold events nearly every night to remain economically viable; Austen noted the importance of throwing open-mic poetry nights for young people, charitable and other community events.
Many independent groups get charged just the cost of sound and security to rent The Promontory. Austen may book a local artist for the afternoon and a more profitable show at 9 p.m. to make up the earlier investment.
"You're always part of a community," he said. "One of the reasons you do events, give breaks and help out emerging artists is that they could become huge and decide to do an underplay with you when they could do something at a place that's five-times bigger."
The rapper Vic Mensa has performed at The Promontory. Jennifer Hudson had her birthday party there. "You've got great Chicago people who will do cool stuff here," Austen said. "You take care of them, and they take care of you."
