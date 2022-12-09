When Mariella Vorwek and her husband moved to Hyde Park from Germany in January 2021 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, she was nervous about the isolating winter ahead for her and her 1-year-old daughter.
With local playgrounds and play spaces closed indefinitely, she began searching for parenting groups.
“I tried to find other parents and make friends quick (to) not be alone as a mom in the depths of Chicago winter,” Vorwek said.
She soon came across the Parent Support Network (PSN), a 43-year-old volunteer-run group providing local parents an online platform to share advice, exchange items and organize in-person meetups for parents and children to socialize.
In the last few years of the pandemic, the group has existed primarily as an email message-board with more than 900 members. Through this forum, parents can seek or sell children’s clothing or toys, publicize events or classes, share opportunities to support other organizations and arrange get-togethers.
Though its platform has changed over the years, the ethos of PSN remains true to its founding.
Started in 1978 by a group of 10 women, PSN was formed to give Hyde Park-Kenwood parents a place to “share child-rearing experiences.” One of the group’s first projects, according to the Herald that year, was a hotline where volunteers would call families who had recently had a child to offer advice on common parenting concerns.
Over the years PSN also held a variety of events, including potluck dinners, rummage sales, parenting workshops and lectures, book talks and an annual preschool fair.
Through these meetups and other points of connection, PSN offered parents the chance to “break out of the isolation of days on end at home with a baby” and lent “support and friendship along the often rocky road of parenting children from birth to 3 years old,” according to the Herald.
In 1980, PSN opened a physical play space at the Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave., where they hosted infant and toddler groups for an hour on weekday mornings. In the early 2000s, the group relocated to the First Unitarian Church of Chicago, 5650 S. Woodlawn Avenue, and in 2017, they relocated again to the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club (HPNC), 5480 S. Kenwood Ave. (The playgroup disbanded indefinitely at the beginning of the pandemic.)
Though many in-person activities have ceased for now, Jessica Allender, a member of PSN and parent of a 10-year-old, still appreciates the ability to “be able to email random questions to a group of knowledgeable people who generally respond in a timely fashion.” She noted that people either respond directly to the message-board, so everyone can benefit from their response, or can choose to email directly.
“It’s like Freecycle, plus handyman recommendations, plus… adult badminton, right? It’s community stuff, but we’re not on Facebook,” Allender said.
PSN treasurer April Lundberg, the children’s librarian at Blackstone Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Avenue, and a single mother, said the network made her feel more connected to the community when she joined five years ago.
“I found so many great friends through the support network,” Lundberg said.
“The reason why I think (PSN) is so valuable is that people use it for so many different things,” she added. “It’s practical things like clothes, and also just support, meaning emotional support or helping reason through parenting issues.”
PSN also maintains a list of daycares, nannies or sitters in the area; and another Hyde Parker and early childhood specialist Sarah Diwan provides individual child care consultations through the HPNC with the support of a grant from the University of Chicago.
Laura Staley, who is the administrator of the message board (run through listserv software), said that the list today stands at 977 members. To join PSN, parents pay annual membership fees, which range anywhere from $5 to $75 (the average payment is about $20).
Staley, along with Lundberg and Vorwek, volunteer on the three-member board and oversee most of the group’s operations. It’s less than half the size of PSN’s boards in years past.
“There used to be more activities to participate in outside of the list host, and for the last few years, because of the board shrinking and the pandemic, we have largely functioned just as a listserv,” Staley noted. “But we’re always recruiting for new board members who want to be actively involved and plan stuff.”
Vorwek, who will soon move back to Germany, noted that many Hyde Park parents and their children are struggling with how to emerge from the isolation of the pandemic, and have been eagerly seeking out new connections and activities.
In 2021, before joining PSN, Vorwek began a group chat for parents she would meet at playgrounds. It soon grew into a platform for coordinating park meet-ups and Sunday picnics.
“I was surprised how open everyone was, it seemed like a thing that a lot of people had been waiting for,” Vorwek said.
She also helped revive an old PSN tradition: spring and fall clothing swaps, similar to those she had experienced in Berlin. The third of these swaps was held this September, with about 150 participants, Vorwek said.
At the swaps, people can bring paper bags filled with gently used clothing and exchange them for clothing in the size that they need. If people don’t drop anything, they can buy clothes at the swap by the bag, and the money is donated to EveryMom Chicago.
“People were so excited to come and join… It was so much fun looking through the clothes, organizing them, talking to all the people,” Vorwek said. “A lot of people (in Hyde Park) are eager to volunteer and be part of the community.”
