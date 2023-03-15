The Oriental Institute (OI), a 104-year-old archeology museum run by the University of Chicago, is changing its name.
The institute’s new change and logo will be debuted at an April 4 reception at the museum, which is located at 1155 E. 58th St.
In a March 2 statement announcing the change, Theo van den Hout, interim director at the institute, said the decision is a long time coming.
“Our current name has caused confusion, often contributing to the perception that our work is focused on East Asia, rather than West Asia and North Africa,” Hout said. “Additionally, the word “oriental” has developed a pejorative connotation in modern English.”
Founded in 1919, the OI is a museum and research institute that studies civilizations of the ancient Near East. In addition to housing thousands of ancient artifacts and running educational programs, the institute partners with international museums to host archaeological digs in North Africa and the Middle East.
In March 2021, then museum director Christopher Woods and Hout formed an advisory council of OI faculty and staff to solicit feedback from various national and international museum stakeholders on the subject of a proposed name change. The council was formed shortly after Woods, now the director of the Penn Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, announced he would step down.
Chaired by Associate Professor of Assyriology Hervé Reculeau, the committee’s findings were compiled into the December 2021 “Report on the Name Change of the Oriental Institute,” and circulated internally amongst faculty and staff. A major factor in the decision to rename, the report states, are the racist and colonialist connotations of the word “oriental.”
“First and foremost, the term “oriental” has taken connotations in English that are derogatory and insulting to people of East Asian descent. While some respondents suggested that this was a purely American issue and that the term did not convey such undertones in most other countries, it is not only necessary that we address the effect it has in our own environment, but it should also be pointed out that the term has become outdated even outside of the above-mentioned context, and its connection to “Orientalism,” as defined by Edward Saïd, ties it irremediably to the colonial endeavors of the 19th and early 20th centuries.”
(Saïd was a Palestinian-American professor whose 1978 book “Orientalism” elucidates how colonial nations have historically conflated the cultures and histories of Asia, North Africa and the Middle East into one romanticized, often contemptuous narrative.
Following the committee’s report, the institute’s leadership began the process of renaming and rebranding the institution in February of last year. That October, Hout said, U. of C. faculty, OI staff, volunteers and students were invited to contribute design ideas for the museum’s new logo.
Efforts to distance itself from orientalist connotations predate the advisory council. The museum’s logo was updated for its bicentennial in 2019 – an icon incorporating the full name was changed to the letters O and I – but the name has remained untouched.
In an article for the OI’s member magazine that fall, museum curator Kiersten Neumann wrote for the institute's member magazine that the goal of the new logo was to move away from the use of the word oriental.
“A principal objective in designing a new logo was to increasingly refer to the Oriental Institute as the OI. The term “Orient” originally referred to the OI’s geographical area of research focus — a hundred years ago, the Middle East was known as the Orient, meaning “East” (as opposed to Occident, meaning “West”). However, this meaning of Orient is no longer part of common American English usage.”
But according to the advisory committee’s report, it wasn’t until “the political context of 2020” that discussions to officially change the institute’s name began.
In changing its name, OI joins a succession of other international museums and research institutions rebranding to address their derogatory origins. In August 2022, Oxford University changed the name of its department, the Faculty of Oriental Studies, to the Faculty of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies.
Ties to racism and colonialism, however, run deeper than a name. As mentioned in the committee’s report, the institute’s founder, James Henry Breasted, was a fervent supporter of white supremacist theories. A seminal figure in American Egyptology, Breasted was a fierce proponent of the (debunked) idea that Ancient Egypt was populated by “the Great White Race,” and often referred to the rest of the African continent as “uncivilized.”
A handful of archaeology museums have also begun returning artifacts that were taken during periods of colonization or acquired through illegal means to their countries of origin — a process known as repatriation. Asked for comment on the OI’s repatriation efforts, Matthew Welton, the institute’s associate director of communications, said, "As far as repatriation goes: The OI is actively looking into questions surrounding repatriation. Communications regarding artifacts are held between the OI administration and the country of origin."
