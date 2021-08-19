There has never officially been a mayor of Hyde Park. Even before residents voted to become part of Chicago in 1889, the township — bordering roughly from 39th Street to 138th Street and State Street to the lake — was governed by a supervisor. When the village of Hyde Park incorporated in 1872, municipal elections were held for a Board of Trustees headed by a president.
The real power broker through all of this was Paul Cornell, a lawyer and developer who bought up 300 acres of land in 1853 and named it Hyde Park. Shrewd and sharp, Cornell helped develop the park system, lobbied railroad companies to build train lines for commuters and built a manufacturing district in present-day Grand Crossing. As local historian Patricia Morse told us, “I think it’s safe to say that the mayor of Hyde Park has always been an informal role, starting with Paul Cornell.”
Here at the Herald, we became curious about whether anyone had picked up Cornell’s orb and sceptre after him — who were other mayors of Hyde Park? The neighborhood, of course, has played a part in the lives of citywide mayors like Harold Washington and Lori Lightfoot, but we were looking more locally: for someone who knows everybody and everybody knows, the friend to all, the toast-maker, the boss, or perhaps simply the person with the audacity to bestow the title on themselves.
I was intrigued, and began to look through the archives for signs of such a person.
Sculptor, cobbler, engineer
The first notice in our archives for a “mayor of Hyde Park” appears in the May 6, 1927, edition of the Herald, in a write-up of an election held for leadership positions at the neighborhood YMCA.
The results were as follows: “Wilson Smith, a junior engineer with the sanitary district, was elected mayor” and “Dan Kornblum, a city candy salesman, won as clerk.” “M.M. ‘Tiny’ Wright” presided over the installation of the two officials on a Monday evening, his “last official act as social commissioner.”
Jumping forward in time, a July 23, 1986, edition records Cosmo Campoli, the sculptor of the Nichols Park “Bird of Peace,” who told the Herald that the neighborhood should secede from Chicago and make him its mayor.
He proposed surrounding Hyde Park with parking lots where residents would have to ditch their cars, leaving the neighborhood streets free. “The roads could all be gardens of various kinds,” he said.
Constantino “Gus” Lukis, a cobbler and the former owner of Hyde Park Shoe Rebuilder, was later referred to as the Mayor of 57th Street in a 2009 article from the Chicago Maroon, the U. of C.’s student paper.
Born in America and baptized in Greece, Lukis took over the shop from his uncle in 1959.
Repairing shoes he described as “okay, a job”, but he liked the neighborhood, saying its people “don’t care about fancy things; they care about what is better for their life.”
Lukis kept a notecard on his person in case of an emergency which read, “I AM AN ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN. In case of emergency, please contact the nearest Orthodox priest.” There is a short documentary about him on Youtube made by his son, Jim.
The genial grocer
Hoping to speak to living “mayors,” I then posted an inquiry on the lively neighborhood Facebook page Hyde Park Classics, asking its members who they thought the mayor was. Among the 100 comments I received in reply, the suggestion of Bill Gerstein received the most likes. I met him at Valois Restaurant, another local institution.
As the former owner of Mr. G’s Finer Foods, Gerstein earned the title of Hyde Park mayor by anchoring not only his store, but by serving on the boards of the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, the Hyde Park Development Corporation, The Hyde Park–Kenwood Community Conference, and the Kenwood High School Local School Council.
He met his wife while working at the grocery store and hired neighborhood kids to pack bags and work the registers. Among the alumni of Mr. G’s are Ben Austen and Khalil Gibran Muhammad, a writer and urban historian at the U. of C. and Harvard, respectively, as well as the soprano Nicole Heaston, who performs with the Houston Grand Opera.
“I don’t want to take too much credit, but if you find someone who’s young and really dynamite, and help them — you can take a little credit,” said Gerstein.
His name is mentioned in more than 170 separate articles in the Hyde Park Herald archive and, according to Gerstein, Cook County Board of Commissioners President Toni Preckwinkle referred to him as the mayor of Hyde Park in one of her old columns.
Though I couldn’t find this article, I take Gerstein at his word — that the line cooks at Valois knew his order without him having to ask should stand as proof enough of his claim to the mayoral title.
While eating his eggs and toast, Gerstein’s geniality was on full display.
“As a supermarket owner, I had to make money, so I had to stay away from some of the divisive big issues, otherwise you’d alienate half of your customers,” he explained.
Gerstein said he had to navigate conflicting viewpoints over how the U. of C. had historically handled urban renewal, strong disagreements over the appointment of a new principal at Kenwood High School, family drama concerning his grocery store, and the management, and ultimate demise of the Hyde Park Co-Op grocery store, which he had hoped to own one day.
While mediating all these issues, Gerstein still had to deal with the day-to-day of Mr. G’s — one evening, while he was trying to nap, some customers knocked on his door, angry that the store had closed five minutes early.
Gerstein was so connected that the Independent Voters of Illinois asked him if he wanted to run for political office.
“I laughed, I had no interest”, Gerstein said. “I saw politics then and now, and it’s a dirty business.”
Though Hyde Park has many leaders of local communities, Gerstein argued that “there is no mayor of Hyde Park right now.”
He said that having a mayor presupposed a more connected community than that which now exists. Others consulted by the Herald for this article echoed his sentiments.
Gerstein argued that the replacement of locally owned small businesses with the corporate franchises that now line 53rd Street has resulted in there being fewer business owners who feel duties toward the neighborhood, rather than toward national headquarters.
An increase in neighborhood rents, which has driven out scores of middle- and lower-income residents, may also contribute to a weaker sense of place.
These patterns of gentrification are repeated across the city, but the U. of C. has played a key part in the development of business corridors and real estate here in Hyde Park. In this sense, some people suggested to the Herald that former school president Robert Zimmer was perhaps the true mayor of the neighborhood.
Gerstein said that his experience running the grocery store provided ample preparation for his turn, later in life, as principal of South Shore High School and then Austin High School. “Being a principal is nothing compared to running Mr. G’s,” he said.
“What I learned from the grocery was, you let them vent. You have to let them vent. And then at the end you apologize if you need to, and in almost every case you need to… A lot of principals don’t want the parents in the building, but you gotta open up the building.”
The village mayor
“You gotta open up the building” — a notion that would surely resonate with Susan Alitto.
As another Hyde Park “mayor,” Alitto helped to found the local senior community, Chicago Hyde Park Village (CHPV). CHPV provides transportation, medical services, and social events to seniors looking to age in place in their homes.
Having formerly served as president, Alitto is still active within the group, and is now seeking to expand the community of more than 200 seniors beyond neighborhood boundaries, especially to residents of South Shore.
“In the village there’s two sorts of approaches. Some people want to take care of themselves and their neighbors. And some of us see it as a way of reaching out and connecting with other neighborhoods. Not that we should tell South Shore how to do things, but we should let them know about our programs, sharing, collaborating,” she said. “You can guess which camp I’m in.”
She added, “I think we have to take care of ourselves first, but we can do that and serve as a model, and provide benefits to other Villages.”
The initial talks for opening CHPV took place in Allito’s living room, capping off five years of conversation about the need to open something similar in Hyde Park to the aging-in-place senior “Village” in Beacon Hill, Boston.
As the organization has grown, CHPV has provided Thanksgiving meals — turkey courtesy of Larry Damico, owner of Hyde Park Produce and another Mr. G’s alum — to seniors during the pandemic, tech assistance courtesy of U. of C. students, exercise classes, and all manner of social gatherings to members.
“We discovered that the primary good that we were contributing was providing chances to get together. We discovered that these things were easier to implement and really what was most needed,” said Alitto.
The group meetings serve as especially vital points of contact for seniors living isolated lives.
She added that obtaining support from Hyde Park Produce and the U. of C.’s Office of Civic Engagement has been crucial to the organization’s success.
The block party epiphany
Mario Smith was also pointed out to me as a “mayor,” though he, too, refused the title. He occupies a central place in the scene that has emerged in recent years around Eric Williams’ Silver Room store and event space on 53rd Street.
Smith grew up in Woodlawn and South Shore, but came to Hyde Park often as a kid, “screwing around on campus,” “fishing in the lagoon,” visiting his sister’s boyfriend and attending the now closed bar and restaurant Chances R with his father. (“They let you throw peanut shells on the floor. I thought that was the greatest thing ever,” Smith recalled.)
Smith later started a radio show out of the U. of C.’s WHPK station. “News From the Service Entrance” is now entering its twentieth year of production.
“I’ve had everybody on, from Margaret Burroughs to Angelo Moore from Fishbone. I interviewed Lori Lightfoot when she was running for mayor. Interviewed my friends, people who were unknown, people who were known, everybody,” he said.
Smith said his connection to the neighborhood further crystallized after a transformative experience at a Silver Room Sound System Block Party, in 2004. Another emcee had dropped out of the lineup, leaving him to have to lead the party on his own.
“At the time, I didn’t feel like hosting shit — I was going through a time. But (Eric Williams, owner of the Silver Room) just told me, go up there and do it. Host it, you got it.
“I had been watching television, radio all my life. Doing radio for years. But something about that moment, that day, that block party just changed. I didn’t have to think about anything — I was just doing. (Williams’) confidence in me allowed me to parlay everything I had learned into that moment.”
Smith has hosted or co-hosted every subsequent Silver Room Block Party since that first one in 2004. As we sat outside on 53rd, person after person greeted Smith, many of them friends he said he’d met from the Silver Room.
“Block parties are important, important to the city, important to urban neighborhoods for sure,” he said. “People pass by and see a bouncy house, and they say, ‘Hey what’s up!’ These things don’t always get the shine they deserve. It is the greatest community organizer in the world.”
Do you know a Hyde Park mayor, past or present, that the Herald should profile? Get in touch with Morley Musick at m.musick@hpherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.