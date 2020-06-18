The Hyde Park Herald is moving its offices to a new location.
After five years in the Hyde Park Bank Building, 1525 E. 53rd St., the Herald is going to be sharing space in the Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave.
Since 2006, the Experimental Station has worked to foster small business and community initiates and to build independent cultural infrastructure on the South Side of Chicago. Through the years, they have supported the development of several journalistic enterprises, including Invisible Institute, City Bureau and South Side Weekly.
“The move offers the Herald a chance to expand its journalism resources by collaborating with other news organizations linked to the Experimental Station,” said Randall Weissman, the Herald’s editor and publisher. “More available resources should mean more and better coverage for our readers, both online and in print.”
Please note that the Herald’s contact information will not be changing. The email addresses and phone numbers will remain the same. (A listing of that information is on Page 2.)
The move means the Herald will have an excess of office furniture. If you know of a non-profit organization that would like some free office furniture, please contact the publisher, Randall Weissman, at 773-358-3132 or by email at R.Weissman@hpherald.com.
Desks, filing cabinets and bookcases are among the items available.
The Herald’s move will take place on June 23, and the issue of July 2 will be the first produced from its new location.
