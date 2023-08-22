The sun was setting behind the construction cranes looming over the rising Obama Presidential Center last Wednesday evening as several hundred people gathered near Yoko Ono's “Skylanding” installation on Wooded Island for Toro Nagashi, the lantern floating ceremony that marks the end of Obon season in Japan.
“Obon is something like a mix between Thanksgiving and Halloween, for lack of a better amalgamation,” said Saira Chambers, executive director of the Japanese Arts Foundation and the Japanese Cultural Center, during the August 16 ceremony.
Obon season occurs over a few days in July or August (depending on whether the lunar or solar calendar is being followed) during the hottest period of summer when it is believed that the boundary between the spirit and corporeal realms is thin and porous providing an opportunity for spirits to move back and forth between the realms.
Among those gathered for the ceremony were representatives and attendees of the Parliament of the World’s Religions, which was having its ninth convocation since its 1893 founding during the World’s Columbian Exposition. The representatives included priests – indigenous, Buddhist, Christian and Hindu — as well as a loquacious imam from Bosnia Herzegovina and a concise rabbi.
Obon season begins with families hanging paper lanterns on their homes to attract ancestral spirits, progresses to celebratory and welcoming performances of Bon Odori dance and Taiko drumming, and ends with the Toro Nagashi ceremony, during which the ancestral spirits are assisted in their return journey to the spirit world through the launching of floating lanterns.
The air was mild that evening as Chambers addressed the crowd of more than 200. Chevrons of geese and ducks flew overhead and blackbirds settled cackling on the bare limbs of a nearby tree.
"Where we are standing right now, there used to be a large pavilion," said Chambers as she looked over Ono's sculpture installation. "It was built for the 1893 World Columbian Exposition."
Chambers' invocation of the history of the “Skylanding” site and the presence of the Parliament of World's Religions representatives was not a coincidence. Her statement and their presence were a sign of respect for the history of the site, its meaning as designed, and part of an effort by the Park District, the JAF/JCL, the Japanese Consular offices, and the Garden of the Phoenix Foundation to maintain and deepen the relationship between the United States and Japan.
And, as Chambers noted, the presence of the site near the rising Obama Presidential Center is particularly poignant, because in 2016 President Obama was the first United States President to visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial in Japan.
A brief history of the Garden of the Phoenix
The pavilion of the World Columbian Exposition to which Chambers referred, the Phoenix Pavilion, was modeled after Amida-do Hall, the principal building of the Byodoin temple in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan, which itself was constructed in 1052 and 1053. Later, in the 17th century, during Japan's Edo period, the Amida-do Hall began to be known as Phoenix Hall or Ho-o-den (or Hoo-do). The Byodoin temple, its buildings, gardens and settings are considered to be one of the most important cultural sites of Japan.
The Columbian Exposition's Phoenix Pavilion was conceived and designed by Kakuzo (Tenshin) Okakura with the assistance of architect Masamichi Kuru. Okakura was a Japanese scholar and art critic who championed traditional Japanese culture during the Meiji era (1868 - 1912), when Japan transformed from a feudal society to a modern nation state. The purpose of the project, according to the Garden of the Phoenix foundation, was to construct a building that could "showcase for the first time in America the greatest achievements of Japan's artistic heritage."
"In contrast to other countries exhibiting at the exposition," the Japanese government built the Phoenix Pavilion off the Midway Plaisance on Wooded Island, said Chambers. The Midway, even though the most popular area of the exposition, was conceived largely as an entertainment area and wasn’t the site of choice for the Japanese government. In total the Japanese government spent $600,000 during the exposition — roughly $20 million in today’s dollars — added Chambers, more than any other country spent on the exposition.
In 1935, following the 1933 Century of Progress World's Fair in Chicago, a Japanese Garden was constructed adjacent to the Phoenix Pavilion on Wooded Island using artifacts from the Japanese Pavilion and Garden at the World’s Fair.
Until 1941 the garden was cared for by Shoji Osato, who had immigrated to the United States as a teenager. In 1941, Osato was interned after the attack on Pearl Harbor and the garden fell into disrepair. In 1946, a year after the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, arsonists destroyed the pavilion.
In 1980, the Park District hired Japanese American landscape architect Kaneji Domoto to build a new Japanese Garden. In 1993 the Japanese Garden was renamed the Osaka Garden in honor of the 20th anniversary of Chicago’s sister city relationship with Osaka, Japan.
In 2001 and 2002, the Park District engaged Sadafumi Uchiyama, a Japanese landscape gardener and curator of the Portland Japanese Garden, to develop a concept-plan for the future of the garden.
In 2013 the Park District, with the assistance of Project 120 and the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Chicago, planted 160 cherry trees around the Columbian Basin lagoon just south of the Museum of Science and Industry. The Project 120 effort also invited Yoko Ono to visit the garden, which she did in 2013. During her visit she was inspired to create “Skylanding,” which she finished in 2016.
In 2018 and 2019, the Chicago Park District with the assistance of the Japanese Government and the Japanese Garden Association employed master gardener Katzuo Mitsuhashi to assist in the development of a master plan for the garden. The first phase of that master plan, the waterfall, was completed in 2019.
Plans for an integrated Garden of the Phoenix campus were presented by the Garden of the Phoenix Foundation's Vision 130 project in 2023.
The lantern floating ceremony
Floating lanterns have had a place in the spiritual traditions around the world for millennia but became central to post World War II Japanese culture in 1946. That year, the Festival of Recovery was held to commemorate the lives lost in the United States bombings of Tokyo and other cities. Lanterns were used again on August 6, 1947 as part of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony, which is held on the anniversary of the destruction of the city by the United States with an atomic bomb. The annual event not only commemorates the victims of the two atomic bombs but also serves as a forum to promote world peace, drawing thousands of participants each year to float lanterns on the Motoyasu river that runs near the Hiroshima Peace Memorial.
“This ritual was adopted by citizens not only to console the spirits of the dead as well as the living, but also to wish for a peaceful world, a world in which people would not be harmed by nuclear weapons and radiation exposure,” said Yuki Miyamoto, director of humanities DePaul University and a peace ambassador to Hiroshima. Miyamoto is herself descended from victims of the atomic bombing.
Among those participating in the Toro Nagashi ceremony were Kenwood residents Jamie and Anita Orlikoff. They had been attending the ninth Parliament of World Religions as well.
As they built their floating lantern and drew messages on its panes, the Orlikoffs explained that they were participating in Toro Nagashi to commemorate the deaths of two family members, Jamie Orlikoff’s brother, Michael Orlikoff, and Anita Orlikoff’s mother, Rosemary Snow. Both died during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ceremony was particularly poignant for Anita Orlikoff, as her mother had attended Parliament of the World’s Religions convocations in Barcelona, Melbourne and Salt Lake City.
"It's a beautiful way to meet other people in the world who are interested in fighting for justice by coming together," said Orlikoff of the convocation.
Toro Nagashi has been celebrated in Jackson Park previously, but this was the first year that the sponsored event was public.
As darkness fell over the park, a long line of people waited to enter the Osaka Garden, many holding floating lanterns lit by small green hued electric lamps. As people processed into the garden behind the religious leaders, they walked to the edge of the garden’s koi pond, stopped, placed their lanterns in the water and stood to watch. The lanterns moved across the pond with the wind, at times quick, at other times slow, always quiet.
