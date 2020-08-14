“The University welcomes and deeply values input and engagement on all issues of diversity that affect members of the University community. Provost Ka Yee C. Lee held a productive meeting this week with a representative group of the signatories of the “More than Diversity—A Call to Action from University of Chicago Faculty” letter.
During the meeting, Provost Lee expressed that the faculty letter reflects a great deal of thought and dialogue, and will require serious engagement by the Office of the Provost and faculty throughout the University.
“The University is committed to further collaboration and action to achieve common goals, including ensuring that the Center for the Study of Race, Politics and Culture, and related efforts of University faculty, have the support needed to ‘become an even more vital part of the University of Chicago community.’ While all units of the University will share the burden of the financial measures described in President Zimmer’s June 10, the University is committed to the success of the CSRPC, as reflected by significant increases in the center’s budget in recent years.
“As detailed in The University of Chicago: A History, by John W. Boyer (University of Chicago Press, 2015), the University of Chicago that exists today was founded in 1890 and had no financial or legal relationship with the earlier university, which was founded in 1856 and collapsed in 1886. That university closed in a state of debt, with no endowment and its land and buildings foreclosed by banks. The historical record provides clear and abundant evidence that the University
founded in 1890 was a new institution with a distinct mission, founded by a group with a vision for a university committed to social and moral progress.”
