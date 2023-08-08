The 94th annual Bud Billiken Parade, the largest Black parade in the country, will march along King Drive again this Saturday, August 12.
Traveling from Bronzeville to Washington Park for almost a century, the parade features hundreds of marchers alongside dozens of floats, musicians, dancers, businesses and more. The celebration boasts 500,000 annual attendees and ushers in the back-to-school season for South Side students.
Started in August 1929 by Chicago Defender founder Robert Abbott, the Bud Billiken Parade personifies the namesake 1920s cartoon character, who was featured weekly in the newspaper as a symbol of pride and happiness for the city’s Black residents.
Organized by Chicago Defender Charities on the second Saturday of August, the parade signals an end to summer vacation weeks ahead of Chicago students’ returns to school. As such, funds from the parade are used to provide several $2,500 awards to Chicago Public Schools students for educational costs.
Grammy-award winning poet J. Ivy will serve as Grand Marshal for this year’s parade. Ivy is most known for his 2022 work “The Poet who sat by the Door,” which was the inaugural recipient of the Grammy Award’s Best Spoken Word Poetry Album title earlier this year. This year’s honorary marshals include Dr. Pamela Blackman, president of Building Brighter Futures Center for the Arts, My Block, My Hood, My City organization founder Jahmal Cole, Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriquez and Mayor Brandon Johnson.
Featured performers include the Jesse White Tumblers, Empire Dance Team, the South Shore Drill Team and several marching bands from local high schools.
The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at 35th Street and King Drive. It will travel south down King Drive, ending with a party and picnic in Washington Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.