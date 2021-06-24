Two temporary traffic measures will go into effect in and around Jackson Park on August 13, as the city and Obama Foundation prepare to begin construction on the Obama Presidential Center (OPC).
The Obama Foundation is targeting a start to construction between mid-August and early September, said Roark Frankel, director of planning and construction at the nonprofit responsible for building and administering the OPC, at a 5th Ward meeting on June 22. (Block Club Chicago first reported the news.)
Frankel said that two temporary traffic measures will take effect on August 13. The first is the closure of a one-block section of South Midway Plaisance just before it intersects with Stony Island Avenue. Frankel noted that drivers can currently continue straight through to Cornell Drive, which they can then take north or south. After the closure this summer, drivers will have to take Stony Island north one block, where they can take a right on North Midway Plaisance to get to Cornell.
Between Stony Island and Cornell, North Midway Plaisance will therefore become a two-way street. (It’s currently a one-way westbound road.)
The second temporary measure is to narrow Cornell from six lanes to four, with two in each direction. The two westernmost lanes will be used for construction access to the OPC site. Frankel said that decision was made in order to keep truck and other construction traffic off of Stony Island Avenue.
The permanent plans for Jackson Park include the widening of southbound Lake Shore Drive from 57th Street to Hayes Drive. Hayes will be reconfigured between Lake Shore Drive and Stony Island. Cornell will be closed between the Midway Plaisance and 63rd Street and converted to two-way east of Stony Island. Stony Island will be widened from 59th to 68th streets.
Frankel said that the permanent closure of Cornell will be delayed for a few years because it’s “a pretty dramatic change. It’s going to take some time for people to get used to it, and so I think there was a conscious effort to build a pretty long runway until that’s officially closed.”
The road projects will cost $174 million, of which $74 million was allocated to the changes in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s latest statewide road and bridge improvement plan.
The only stated reason for the $174 million road changes is to pay back the 19.3 acres of OPC with 24 acres of grass so the judge could say we gain 4.7 acres of park while actually losing 43.3.
