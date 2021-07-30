Over the year, the Herald has been taking part in "Solving for Chicago," a journalism collaborative made up of 20 broadcast, digital and print newsrooms in the city. As part of that, we worked to report on responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically for essential workers in Chicago.
Here at the paper, we published stories about library workers, CTA bus drivers and nursing home employees.
Now, we want to hear a little about what you, our readers, thought of the collaborative — whether it spurred you to action, connected you to other community members, or just changed your general outlook. Tell us what you thought by taking our survey in English or Spanish, and let us know you want us to cover next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.