A 17-year-old teenager was shot Saturday afternoon on the 5600 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Police said that the teenage boy was standing on the sidewalk around 2:20 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and an occupant fired shots. The boy was hit in the left arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
It marked the second shooting in Hyde Park within a couple of days, after a man was shot at 53rd Street and South Drexel Avenue last Thursday.
