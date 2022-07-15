Five months after construction began on Jackson Park roadways related to the Obama Presidential Center (OPC), some residents expressed confusion about road closures and detours. Others were vexed by what they claim to be a lack of clear communication from city officials and OPC engineers on these changes.
These grievances came to a head on Tuesday, July 12, when, in a departure from usual community forums around the OPC, Rep. Curtis Tarver (D-25th) facilitated a meeting between residents, Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) engineers and Obama Foundation representatives about the ongoing roadwork.
(Notably, according to 5th Ward Chief of Staff Kimberly Webb, Ald. Leslie Hairston had not been invited by Tarver’s team, and learned of the meeting the day of.)
“I think this (construction) hits a pressure point ... which is exactly why I wanted to get everyone in a very hot room to have a conversation,” said Tarver.
About 50 residents filed into a small, balmy room just before 6 p.m. at the Jackson Park Field House, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave. Dave Miller, CDOT project manager for the Jackson Park Mobility Improvements Project, presented maps detailing current and upcoming roadwork around the park.
“It’s not just about improving car driving, it’s about improving pedestrian safety and improving access to the park,” Miller told the crowd.
In ongoing construction, the stretch of DuSable Lake Shore Drive from 57th Street to Hayes Drive has been reduced to a single lane, and CDOT encourages drivers to find alternate routes. Hayes west of DuSable is fully closed, and on Stony Island Avenue, parking restrictions and intermittent lane closures are in effect from 59th Street to Marquette Drive.
Starting Monday, July 18, a crosswalk with pedestrian signals will be installed at the intersection of DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Hayes, adjacent to the 63rd Street Beach parking lot. The pedestrian underpass north of Hayes will be closed for upgrades.
This roadwork, which is part of phase one of CDOT’s three phase Jackson Park project, is set to be completed sometime in 2023. Phase one focuses entirely on roadwork north of 64th Street, whereas phase two will focus on remaining roadwork south of 64th Street, to be completed sometime in 2025. Phase three will then begin, with no end date in sight, focusing on constructing new pedestrian underpasses.
This plan was approved by Chicago City Council in 2018 and is available online. The total bill on the infrastructure project is about $174 million, which was provided in the state’s 2018 budget.
Per the plan, sections of Cornell Drive, Marquette Drive and South Midway Plaisance will be converted into parkland. Notably, The Statue of the Republic (i.e. the Golden Lady) will be contiguous with Jackson Park, and not separated by roads. That intersection— of only Hayes and Richards drives— will replace its stop signs with traffic signals and a crosswalk.
Other changes include the widening of Stony Island Avenue, with new added travel lanes going in each direction of the avenue between 59th and 65th streets (on-street parking and loading lanes will be kept).
A third southbound travel lane is being added to DuSable Lake Shore Drive from 57th Street to Hayes. New Jackson Park underpasses and pedestrian walkways are also planned, similar to the pathways at the South Loop’s Museum Campus.
Once roadwork questions were answered, several residents during Tuesday’s meeting raised concerns about traffic increasing on neighborhood streets following the OPC’s completion.
“I’m a resident of Hyde Park Boulevard. Today, the traffic was very slight, but normally at three o’clock, it’s a parking lot,” he said. “So how do you envision Hyde Park Boulevard’s (traffic) when the Obama Center is over?”
In response, Miller said CDOT expects the expanded DuSable Lake Shore Drive to absorb most of the tourism-driven traffic increases. Miller noted that drivers are more likely to “follow the path of least resistance,” continuing for longer on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, rather than entering the park or neighborhood streets. That said, Miller added: “We don’t expect a substantial increase on Hyde Park Boulevard, but we do expect an increase.”
Another resident, whose children attend Bret Harte Elementary, 1556 E. 56th St., was concerned about pedestrian safety with the widening of Stony Island Avenue. She noted Sunday’s van crash outside the school, which resulted in the death of its driver.
“In the 10 years that we’ve been involved in Bret Harte, this is I think the fifth time that a car has crashed on Stony (Island Ave.),” she said. (According to the city of Chicago's data portal on traffic crashes, at least three other crashes have occurred at the intersection of 56th Street and Stony Island Avenue since May of this year.)
In response, Miller said that CDOT does not anticipate the additional lanes to lead to increased speeds, as the department is attempting to curb this behavior with a better-organized avenue.
“We take measures to limit vehicle speed by design,” said Miller. “By having better organization with two lanes, shortened pedestrian crosswalks and better organized traffic signals that promote the smooth flow of traffic at a reasonable speed… those are measures CDOT has been taking all over the city to improve safety, critically for pedestrians.”
Beyond traffic concerns, many residents once again expressed frustration at the loss of park space, tree removal and the rising rents as a result of the OPC.
“I’m concerned about gentrification,” said Nina Helstein to Obama Foundation representatives and Tarver. “Gentrification doesn’t usually bring things to people, it takes them away. I want to know what you’re going to do in your position about that.”
Tammy Davis, Supplier and Workforce Diversity manager for the Obama Foundation, noted the OPC’s Construction Workforce Initiative, which is a construction workforce training program prioritizing South and West Side residents.
“We have set some very lofty and aggressive goals to ensure that women, minorities and veterans are building the actual Presidential Center,” said Davis. She added that the foundation is in conversation with the Woodlawn Chamber of Commerce as to how to better support area businesses.
When asked about gentrification, Tarver answered that, though he was aware of community concerns, as a state representative he can’t “legislate something specific to an area in Chicago.” But, he added, “If there’s specific ideas or things you want me to consider, then I'm happy to do so.”
Another resident quickly retorted that Tarver could support things like legalizing rent control in Illinois, which he has opposed in the legislature.
