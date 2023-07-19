Sweet Drip Dessert Cafe is hosting a grand reopening this Friday under new management, while Litehouse Whole Food Grill, an organic and natural fast food joint, is soft launching its return to 53rd Street on Sunday.
Located on the ground floor of the East Park Tower Apartment building, 1658 E. 53rd St., Sweet Drip began selling an assortment of waffles, crepes and gelato in 2021.
When its previous owners abdicated the store earlier this year, cousins Zuhlil Khalil and Mohammad Zomot took over the lease with Mac Properties in March, also purchasing the business’ name. They kept the store open throughout this transition, and are holding a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the change in leadership on July 21.
Khalil said he comes from a family of business owners, especially in the grocery store business, but opted to pursue desserts instead.
Since taking over, Khalil said they have significantly altered Sweet Drip’s menu, prices and store aesthetic.
The store now offers specialty funnel cakes, funnel cake ice cream sandwiches, smoothies, milkshakes and coffee. Acai bowls are also new to the menu, and Sweet Drip’s gelato has been swapped for Chocolate Shoppe-brand ice cream.
The prices will also be lower than what the store previously offered, according to Khalil. A scoop of ice cream costs $3.99, milkshakes are $6.99 for original flavors and $7.99 for specialty flavors and smoothies are $6.99.
“I base everything off of how I would be as a customer,” Khalil said. "We have to be honest with ourselves, and say if we want to run this business, we have to accommodate to the customers what they want."
He said business has been good so far. “It has been a bit of a struggle, people are still recovering from the pandemic, and so are we, but outside of that I think we’re doing a pretty good job here.”
Sweet Drip is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Litehouse Whole Food Grill relocates (back) to 53rd Street
Litehouse Whole Food Grill, which serves a variety of healthy dishes from pastas to wraps, makes its return to 53rd Street with a soft launch this Sunday.
The restaurant opened on 53rd Street in 2013, but moved to 55th Street after the building started to degrade and the rent increased, owner Erik Rico Nance said.
Litehouse moved to 1660 E. 55th St. in 2017, but Nance told the Herald his goal was always to return to 53rd.
“I used to walk this block as a kid, and I used to remember how electric it used to be,” he said. “53rd Street shaped me into who I am, and I wanted to get back to 53rd Street by any means necessary.”
The new location, 1368 E. 53rd St., is in the former storefront of soul food restaurant Soul Shack, which closed in 2022; it’s also directly across the street from the restaurant’s previous location. Like Sweet Drip, the storefront is also owned by Mac Properties.
The menu will stay pretty much the same at the new location, Nance said, with the addition of an acai bowl and the option to add kale to a wrap or salad. Entrees range from $7 for a kids meal to $16.
Litehouse will also continue its practice of serving free meals daily to community members in-need. The practice began during its first year of operation, when an employee witnessed someone searching for food in a nearby garbage can.
Since then, Nance estimates, Litehouse has served more than 500,000 free meals. He said Litehouse will serve anyone, no questions asked, during open hours, if someone comes in and asks for a “house meal.” He estimated they serve about 20 to 30 free meals per day.
“We were about to close several times just because we give so much food away,” said Nance, adding that the business is doing better now. “January on 55th Street was our highest grossing month ever.”
“I just want to thank everybody and celebrate Hyde Park, celebrate what we’ve created here, and how we’ve brought this place back from the dead, to give it the life that 53rd has now,” Nance said. “We’re not looking to slow down.”
The restaurant’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
