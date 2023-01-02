A SWAT team responded to a minor threatening a murder-suicide on the 5800 block of South Dorchester Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28.
The officers found a barricaded individual at the location, a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said. SWAT cleared the building and found that the threats were not substantiated.
Preliminary information indicates that the individual called the police to announce the threat.
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available toll-free at 9-8-8. The free and confidential Crisis Text Line for emotional crisis support is also available; text HELLO to 741741. Both operate 24/7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.