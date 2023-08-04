An unoccupied SUV was found partially submerged in Lake Michigan near 57th Street Beach Friday morning.
Minutes after 6 a.m. on August 4, Chicago police responded to a call about a vehicle floating just a few yards from the shoreline. Nobody was in the car, according to police.
Chicago Fire Department officials confirmed that the incident was not a drill. The vehicle was previously reported stolen, according to police.
As crews pulled the SUV from the lake later that morning, CBS Chicago reports, the vehicle's windshield wipers were still operating.
Police do not know how the car accessed the lakefront. The Chicago Department of Transportation did not respond to request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.