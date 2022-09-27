The University of Chicago Police Department reports that the Chicago Police Department took a suspect into custody for allegedly shooting another person in the leg and hand during a domestic dispute Tuesday in an alley behind 4601 S. Drexel Blvd.
Police responded to calls of shots fired around 2:35 p.m. on Sept. 27 and took the victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center emergency room. The victim is in good condition.
