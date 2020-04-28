Community journalism, where you read about your own neighborhood, needs your help.
Changes brought about by the Internet to the information highway and commerce, have cut deeply into the advertising market. And the current pandemic has completed the process of undercutting the traditional economic model of journalism.
We hope that you find our information efforts useful and might consider supporting those efforts. If you are not a subscriber to the print edition of the Hyde Park Herald and receive our free daily digest and breaking news bulletins, might you consider providing some support?
Please consider “subscribing “ to our internet communications with a modest sum of $25.
If so, please click on this memo, and it will take you to our news page. In the upper left corner there is a subscribe button. Follow it to a page with two subscription forms.
The first is our Print circulation form. Scroll down to the second form where one may “subscribe” to the Evening Digest and Breaking News.
Thank you for your support.
The Hyde Park Herald
