Sundrip, a vegan eatery, juice bar and wellness brand, is setting up shop on the University of Chicago’s campus early next month.
Opening on September 5 at 1109 E. 55th Street, the former home of Southspace art gallery, Hyde Park’s Sundrip will be the second of the family-owned company’s locations in Chicago and the first on the South Side.
The menu includes hot and cold food, such as cold brew overnight oats for $8.25, tuscan white bean soup for $9, and pistachio salad for $13.50. There will also be juices for $9 and smoothies for $10.75.
Jeremy Jones co-founded Sundrip with his wife, Kaitlyn Jones, and his mother, Carole Jones. Originally called Uncooked, the family began selling plant-based foods at farmers markets in Elgin and Naperville in 2019. They opened a permanent location in Fulton Market in March 2020 and rebranded as Sundrip earlier this year, primarily out of a concern that the term “uncooked” might deter newcomers from trying their food.
A former gym operator and professional powerlifter, Jeremy Jones said the motivation to open a plant-based eatery stems from his personal fitness journey, as well as the death of his father. When Jones was 16 years old, his father died from a combination of colon cancer and congestive heart failure.
“It was really difficult for us to see him degenerate from a really big, strong man to just almost a husk,” he said. “For me at least, it was just a reason to get stronger and to prove to myself how resilient I can be.”
Following his father's death, Jones said, the family grew more invested in taking care of their health. His mother took an interest in living foods — fruits, vegetables, nuts, oats, fish and poultry — and juicing, while he took up powerlifting. These interests in nutrition and physical health would ultimately fuse to form Sundrip.
Jones, who is biracial, said that he is invested in disrupting the narrative that vegan and juice enterprises are geared towards white women. One of the biggest reasons for bringing the store to Hyde Park, he added, is to do this — and because many of the Fulton Market location’s customer base are from the South Side.
“Juice bars do have a tendency to market to a very specific kind of person and are owned by a very specific kind of person. I've certainly experienced that,” he said. “One of the reasons we opened up this business is because I didn't see myself represented in other brands.”
But Jones doesn’t want to limit the Sundrip audience to just vegans.
“We really try to say we have damn good juice, damn good food. It doesn't matter that it's vegan, it's accidentally vegan and it's accidentally healthy,” he said.
Beyond food, Jones said, Sundrip will host events and run programming with community groups. One such group is The Healing, a nonprofit organization focused on improving mental health and wellness for Black and brown men in Chicago. The collaboration will include yoga and meditation programming as well as space for conversations about mental health.
As the opening fast approaches, Jones said he's meeting with Hyde Park neighbors to learn more about community needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.