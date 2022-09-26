After a string of performances at LGBTQ-frequented Hollywood Beach in Edgewater this summer, performance collective Drag 'N Drop did a show at Promontory Point on Sunday, with Hyde Parker Lynzo the Heartthrob headlining.
"Drag plays the role in my life of high conceptual art," Lynzo said in an interview. "In the form of performance, it starts as a sketch or hearing music that I've been listening to since I was a child and wanting to bring something funny, sexy or beautiful to my interpretation of that song or of that concept."
Queer people live throughout Chicago, but resources are congregated along the north lakefront. Lynzo, a Kenwood Academy graduate, said they briefly frequented Boystown after coming out before finding out that there are other queer places outside of the city's gay district, like the Jeffery Pub, 7041 S. Jeffery Blvd., and do-it-yourself spaces in other neighborhoods.
"After years of getting to know other LGBTQ people who wanted to create space or desired to see themselves outside of Boystown, we now have come into a lovely era of supported, backed, vetted groups of LGBTQ collectives that are making it for themselves, making space for other people, teaching other people," Lynzo said. "And as a South Sider specifically, I find that I do often have to travel up to Boystown for gigs; however, my career did not start in Boystown, and it will not end in Boystown."
Lynzo wants to see more drag and burlesque, which they also perform, in Hyde Park. They think the local audience needs to be built up through interpersonal contact; they went around to each bonfire pit on the point before the show to invite people to watch the performances.
"We had a small crowd of people come from those bonfires to stay for the show, pay cover and follow all of the performers," they said. "In my opinion, people need to know that they are engaging with people who care about their community."
"It's not 'daring' to do a show on the South Side. It's what the South Side deserves," Lynzo said. "It's what the community deserves to engage with, and drag performers also deserve to see the beauty and engage with the beauty on the South Side as well."
