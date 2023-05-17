As summer approaches, mid-South Side organizers are hard at work preparing the neighborhood’s numerous parades, markets and festivals.
After two years of Covid-19 cancellations, the majority of local events returned last summer, though organizers say most struggled to put on a full production. This year, organizers told the Herald, there’s hope that the summer’s much loved festivities will resemble those of pre-pandemic times.
The Hyde Park Garden Fair will take place this Friday and Saturday, May 19-20 in the courtyard of the Hyde Park Shopping Center, 5450 S Lake Park Ave. Plants for sale include annuals, container plants, groundcover plants, hanging baskets, herbs, houseplants, perennials, trees, shrubs, vines, roses, vegetables and wildflowers.
According to George Rumsey, a member of the garden fair committee, the sale enjoyed a surprisingly high turnout last May, selling more than half of its stock within hours of opening on the first day. Consequently, the committee has increased plant orders this year in anticipation of a similar, if not higher, turnout this weekend.
“We have a much more aggressive native plants department and I believe they doubled the number of plants they're carrying this year since native plants have just become extremely popular,” Rumsey said. “We are going to have a ton of native plants for people to choose from this year, including a huge variety of milkweeds to plant for butterflies.”
The garden fair committee is part of the Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference; 40% of the fair’s profits go to the conference and 60% supports neighborhood parks and gardens, Rumsey said.
Rumsey recalled the great weather and atmosphere on Saturday last summer and hopes for the same this weekend.
“On Friday, if the weather's cooperating, there will be a line of hundreds of people waiting to get in. Then we blow the whistle and there's a mad rush to open up,” he said. “It's just really a lot of fun to watch. There will be a lot of people pulling their children in wagons and after a while the children are pulled out of the wagons and the wagons start pulling plants.”
The second annual Promontory Point Day will return to the 86-year-old peninsula park on May 27, complete with limestone carving tours, a land and water show and birthday cake.
A free festival celebrating the historic, Alfred Caldwell-designed park, the second annual Point Day comes on the heels of the Point receiving Chicago Landmark status — a community-driven effort decades in the making.
The celebration begins at 9 a.m and is expected to run until 3 p.m.
The 57th Street Art Fair is celebrating its 76th year on June 3 and 4. Dozens of artists will line 57th between Kenwood and Woodlawn avenues with their work.
Fair committee member Dara Henning said the event will host more than 150 painters, printmakers, photographers, sculptors, wood artists, jewelry makers, glassmakers and leather makers. The oldest juried art fair in the Midwest, the event will also host live music from Buddy Guy’s Legends, including Carlos Showers & Ron Simmons and Matt Hendricks, children’s activities and food.
“We're so excited to tell people that it's back this year and it's time to celebrate all these artists and Hyde Park and the beginning of summer,” Henning said. The committee anticipates around 20,000 visitors over the course of the two days.
The art fair is a collaboration with nearby Ray Elementary School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., and the profits from food sales will go directly towards the school. Ray’s playground will also play host to a children’s area, with activities and performances by the Hyde Park Art Center, Urban Prairie Waldorf School and others.
Henning encourages attendees to take public transportation to the fair to avoid the traffic from University of Chicago graduation and other construction projects that weekend.
“I love that it's free and you can enter at any point. You could come for an hour, you could stay all day, you could come and go,” she said. “It's really hard to call a community event if you exclude anybody.”
Hyde Park Summer Fest, a hip-hop music festival, is back on the Midway Plaisance June 17 and 18. Rap duo Clipse and artists 2 Chainz and Lil’ Kim are slated to headline the ticketed festival, and are joined by Tobe Nwigwe, Uncle Waffles and Robert Glasper, along with dozens of other performers.
“This is an event for anybody and everybody who loves music, loves community and loves celebrating what Chicago is all about,” said festival founder Jonathan Swain. “That’s not limited to Hyde Park residents, it’s not limited to South Side residents, it’s not limited to Chicago. We're doing this as a celebration of our community and celebration of our city that we love so much.”
This year, the festival will have two additional stages to make space for local artists. On May 17, there will be a community showcase at the Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave., to select these artists.
This year, Swain said, the festival is also donating a portion of its profits to nonprofits focused on serving youth around the city.
“We’re excited to celebrate Chicago and what we know it to be regardless of the narrative people outside of Chicago want to say about us,” Swain said.
Eponymously titled, the 4th on 53rd parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on July 4 and follows a mile or so route down 53rd Street, where anyone is welcome to march.
The parade ends around noon at Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St., where people can enjoy a host of family-oriented activities: live music, lawn games, a magic show, face painting and inflatables.
“Our parade is a showcase for all the community groups and we really want all of them back since not all of them were up and running last summer coming out of Covid-19,” said David White, a lead organizer of the celebration. “We want the schools, the scout troops, the dance schools, all of those organizations that are usually in the parade.”
The event, supported by sponsorships and donations, is free.
In the wake of last year’s mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, in which a rifleman killed seven people, Hyde Park organizers are contracting additional security. White said this includes private security companies, the U. of C.’s police department and the Chicago Police Department’s CAPS program.
“We don’t want people to worry about security but we want them to know we got it,” White said.
In addition to the 4th of July festival, the planning committee is hosting a concert series every Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Nichols Park, beginning July 9 and running through late August. Stylings include everything from blues to reggae, White said, with a focus on local musicians who got their start in Hyde Park.
The International Festival of Life, a celebration of African and Caribbean food, music and culture, is commemorating its 30th anniversary in Washington Park from Saturday, July 1 through 4. Performers will be announced soon. Tickets are $35 per day for adults, $30 for adults over 65 and free for children under 12.
The Chosen Few Picnic and Festival, a massive Jackson Park gathering dubbed “the Woodstock of house music,” is back at 63rd Street and Hayes Drive on July 8. The world’s longest-running annual event dedicated to house music — the genre that emerged in Chicago nightclubs in the 1980s — Chosen Few brings in tens of thousands of attendees each year.
In addition to the Chosen Few — the South Side DJ collective that founded the festival — Kenny Dope, John Morales, Be Be Winans and Lidell Townsell are slated to appear.
Bantu Fest will return to the Midway on July 29 and 30. Taking place near 60th Street and Ellis Avenue, the festival will feature food and musical performances from more than 30 different African, Caribbean and Latin American countries. Day passes start at $20 for adults and $10 for children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.