The school year for Chicago Public Schools ends on June 14, and the Chicago Parks District is gearing up for summer with a host of camps and activities. Registration for the Park District’s Hyde Park-area camps can be done either online on Tuesday, May 10, starting at 9:00 a.m. or in-person at field houses for most parks on May 14.
Registration requires the creation of an account with the Park District, which can be done online.
Individual camps are honed for specific age ranges and run six weeks. Camps include Play Camps (ages 3-5), Day Camps (ages 6-12), Teen Camps (ages 13-17) and a wide variety of Specialty Camps for youth and adults.
Descriptions of the camps and other programs and registration details can be found on the Park District website.
Area parks offering summer programs include:
- Ellis Park (3520 S. Cottage Grove Ave.) - Day Camp, Aquatic Center
- Gwendolyn Brooks Park (4542 S. Greenwood Ave.) - Veterans Pickleball
- Harris Park (6200 S. Drexel Dr.) - Cardio Cycling, Aquatic Center
- Jackson Park (6401 S. Stony Island Ave.) - Day Camp, Late Summer Camp
- Kennicott Park (4434 S. Lake Park Ave.) - Art Camp, Camp Create, Dance Camp, Leadership Camp, Lil' Campers, Senior Summer Day, Sports Camp
- Mandrake Park (3858 S. Cottage Grove Ave.) - Day Camp, Flag Football, Pickleball
- Midway Plaisance Park (1130 Midway Plaisance) - Play Camp
- Nichols Park (1355 E. 53rd St.) - Day Camp
South Shore Cultural Center Park (7059 S. South Shore Dr.; in-person registrations starts on May 16th) - Adaptive Golf, Art Camp, Dance Camp, Theater Camp, Veterans Golf
Summer programs at the Washington Park Field House have either been canceled or moved elsewhere due to a January 13 fire that extensively damaged the Field House. Park District staff report that the fire is being investigated as arson. The Washington Park Refectory and Outdoor Pool were unaffected by the fire and remain open.
Financial assistance is available for families who wish to enroll a child in a summer day camp program.
