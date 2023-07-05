Early Tuesday morning, large floats, local politicians and businesses, children on bikes decked out with flags and marching bands galore eagerly assembled near 54th Street and Lake Park Avenue. Meanwhile, thousands of attendees set up chairs along streets like 53rd or stepped out onto balconies, readying for the big show.
It was Hyde Park’s annual 4th on 53rd Parade, a neighborhood tradition since 1992 and the city’s largest Independence Day festivity yet. Despite sweltering temperatures, almost 5,000 people came out to watch or march in the event.
The high turnout follows three years of Covid-19 shutdowns and tragedy. Last year, many Hyde Park marchers were hesitant to go on with the festivities in the wake of a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, which killed seven and injured dozens more.
To the whir of a police siren, the parade set off. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, decked out as Lady Liberty, state Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) and 4th Ward Alderman Lamont Robinson led the pack, followed by County Commissioner Bill Lowry (D-3rd), 5th Ward Alderman Desmon Yancy and University of Chicago administrators.
Striding or riding floats tailing the electeds were workers from the Hyatt Hotel and the Sophy, the Southeast Chicago Commission, the Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference, the Jackson Park Yacht Club and local boy and girl scout troops. Booming drum corps from the Kenwood Academy and King College Prep marching bands lit up the route.
“I’m honored and excited to be out here at the 4th on 53rd Street for the first time as alderman,” said Yancy. “To see the weather cooperating and so many people out, it just says that good times are ahead.”
The South Side-native said he marched in the parade for the first time four years ago while working as a staffer for former Ald. Leslie Hairston. Noting the parade’s growth to pre-pandemic attendance and the number of new elected officials marching, Yancy said, “there’s kind of a new electric energy … it feels just like old time Chicago, where communities just came together to celebrate this country and to celebrate each other in the midst of a beautiful summer event.”
Kicking off at 1525 E. 53rd St., the parade wended its way south down Lake Park Avenue to 55th Street, then headed north up shady Hyde Park Boulevard, where many spectators gathered on balconies or front lawns. The final stretch of the parade was westward down a packed 53rd Street abuzz with attendees, concluding at the mouth of Nichols Park.
“Young people are the reason why I do this work, to be able to have this great parade and then have a space for young people to really just enjoy summertime Chicago,” Yancy reflected.
Joan Steggemann, one of the “founding mothers” of the 31-year-old parade, was poised with her three-wheeled cycle to join the bike brigade, the procession of decorated trikes, bikes and more. She said the parade was first organized by her then-boss Nancy Stanek of Toys et Cetera. Back then it was “no watchers, only marchers,” she said, “so we would pull people off the street.” She said her daughter, Elizabeth Steggemann, now helps to plan the event.
“Toni Preckwinkle is the only one who came in costume in the political arena to my understanding,” Steggemann said. “I think that should be credited to Toni.” Preckwinkle was dressed in her traditional statue of liberty costume.
Art Matthews, an operations manager for the Forest Preserves of Cook County, celebrated the agency’s fifth year with a float in the parade.
“We’ve decorated it with American flags and American memorabilia and garland and all that … (but also) we’ve decorated it with all of the opportunities that people can do with the Forest Preserves of Cook County, like bird watching, to canoeing, fishing, hiking, all those different things to connect people to nature and to the outdoors,” Matthews said. “We really want parents to know that we have lots to do for the youth, as well as families in general.”
A day-long festival featuring performances, food and other activities then kicked off in the park. As performers with the Hyde Park Youth Symphony, Hyde Park School of Dance, Hyde Park Suzuki Institute and 606 Karate and Self Defense entertained crowds, children and families partook in games like watermelon seed spitting and double Dutch. Others crowded a petting zoo or lined up beside the ice cream truck.
During the festivities, Kenwood Academy and King College Prep marching bands competed in a drumming and dance battle of the bands, striving to win the loudest audience cheers.
In Nichols Park, William L. Scott III, a longtime Bronzeville resident and history teacher who gives double-decker tours in the Bronzeville Art District, was surprised and proud to find that he’d been able to walk the whole 1.3-mile route at 83 years old. He joined the march in the spur of the moment to walk with Preckwinkle.
“It is exhilarating to see authentic community spirit in the midst of the megalopolis of Chicago,” Scott said.
“I’m always appalled at the lack of enthusiasm for seniors to get out of the senior buildings and come and participate in stuff like that. And I try to be an example, every day,” he added. Scott went on to say that he tries to set out from his apartment at the historic Rosenwald Courts Apartments — where Nat King Cole, Quincy Jones and Lorraine Hansberry once resided — every day to explore someplace new.
When the sun set that evening, a barrage of fireworks from the South Loop to the Indiana border set the lakeshore alight. Hundreds gathered in Harold Washington Park and along the steps of the Point to watch the displays.
