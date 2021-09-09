The Study at University of Chicago, a new hotel on the south end of the Midway Plaisance, will hold a soft opening on Sept. 16 while it continues to seek support from the community for a liquor license.
The 167-room hotel, located at 1227 E. 60th St., includes a British-inspired gastropub and a lounge with a bar, as well as conference and event space, including a winter garden with an outdoor patio. The Study is seeking the liquor license for the restaurant, bar and banquet and catering services.
It is located in the 20th Ward, whose alderwoman, Jeanette Taylor, requires that all applications for a liquor license be put to a community vote. On Sept. 8, her office held the first of two meetings, at which representatives from the Study and the University of Chicago updated the community on their plans for the hotel.
“We are a hotel with some of the most gorgeous event and social gathering space that I’ve seen in the city, and I’ve been doing this for 20 years,” said Kyle Jackson, the hotel’s general manager. “And we’ve got an incredible restaurant coming that we are so excited to be offering to the community, to the campus, and to the city of Chicago at large.”
The restaurant will have 95 seats, a double-sided fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week. Jackson provided a sample menu, which includes chicken pot pie, fish and chips, and a “Midway burger,” though he noted that it is still subject to change.
The event space will have discounts for community and nonprofit groups based on availability and demand. “If there are meetings and events that are essential to the community, or for the greater good of the community as a whole, we are very interested in starting to have those conversations with community organizers, as well as the alderwoman’s office,” said Jackson.
The second community meeting for the project will take place next Wednesday, Sept. 15, over Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84802475800?pwd=R3E0SDNoekpjYi9NbEc3WFlwcGQ2dz09.
Dial (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 848 0247 5800, Passcode: 807281
Details on the voting process will also be shared at next week’s meeting.
