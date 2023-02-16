A concert to raise money for those impacted by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria that occurred earlier this month will be held on Saturday afternoon at the University of Chicago’s Rockefeller Chapel.
On Feb. 6, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck central and southern Turkey and northern Syria, killing at least 43,885 people. Rescue efforts are still underway.
The benefit concert at Rockefeller Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave., is hosted by the U. of C.’s Turkish Students Association. The event begins at 2 p.m. and will feature a program of traditional Turkish songs performed on the chapel piano by U. of C. undergraduate Ege Atila.
Proceeds from the concert will go towards Turkey-based organizations the AKUT Search and Rescue Association and AHBAP Foundation.
Turkey-Syria earthquakes benefit concert, Saturday, Feb. 18 at Rockefeller Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave. Tickets are $10 at the door, the performance begins at 2 p.m.
