University of Chicago students relaunched a fossil fuel divestment campaign that has been mostly dormant since the mid-2010s with an April 29 rally and march on campus.
Friday’s protest was organized by the U. of C.’s Environmental Justice Task Force (EJTF) and its umbrella organization UChicago Student Action, as well as co-sponsored by Phoenix Sustainability Initiative, Care Not Cops and Students for Justice in Palestine.
The divestment campaign aims to push the university to stop investing its $11 billion endowment in the fossil fuel industry. A number of similar campaigns have sprung up and succeeded at other schools, such as Harvard and Columbia.
During the 2012-2013 academic year, campus activists formed the unsuccessful “Stop Funding Climate Change Campaign,” which eventually morphed into the UChicago Climate Action Network (UCAN). In 2015, U. of C. President Robert J. Zimmer told the Chicago Maroon that the University’s Board of Trustees was “unlikely” to divest from fossil fuels. And though some of its protests succeeded in gaining widespread media coverage, UCAN quietly paused its activities in 2017.
Last November, student organizers officially restarted their campaign with a rally. Their demands, as outlined in a press release issued last week, call on the U. of C. to “immediately freeze any new investments in the fossil fuel industry and (...) liquidate current investments in the fossil fuel industry (...) within the next 5 years. … Commit to decarbonizing the endowment, reducing emissions by 50% by 2030 in line with the University’s existing Sustainability Plan for campus emissions.”
Organizers of Friday’s protest cited multiple factors in their decision to relaunch the divestment effort.
“We wanted to, after two years of COVID pretty much, really turn our attention back towards campus. We traditionally have worked a lot on citywide or statewide campaigns dealing with environmental justice, but we wanted to bring it back to campus and reconnect with the campus a bit after such a long time,” said Eu Craciunescu, a fourth year and co-coordinator of EJTF.
“Also, changes in administration — the new president (Paul Alivisatos) coming in was at a school that had already committed to divestment, Berkeley. We figured a change in administration would make the University a little more amenable to divestment. And finally, building off of the momentum of so many other schools that have committed (to divestment) like Harvard, Columbia.”
Anna Silberg, another fourth year co-coordinator of EJTF, also saw the pandemic as a motivating factor. “I think (there’s) something about COVID and looking forward to something to do and having a really concrete campaign and being able to organize.”
The protest started with a rally in front of Levi Hall, which houses the U. of C.’s administrative employees. Students held signs, a large banner and broke into chants.
After the rally concluded, protestors marched through the school’s quadrangle and down Woodlawn Avenue for a block before looping back through campus. Along the way, students chanted slogans calling for divestment and made noise by clapping, shouting and banging on buckets.
Organizers of Friday’s protest also have plans to bring their demands directly to the administration. Representatives from EJTF and Undergraduate Student Government have a meeting scheduled in the coming weeks with the University’s Chief Investment Office to discuss divestment.
Kate Ferrera, another fourth-year co-coordinator of EJTF, spoke about the organization’s goals for the meeting: “It’s easy to be like: ‘Oh, we just really want divestment,’ but at the end of the day it is meaningless if (U. of C. admin) don’t commit to greater transparency and greater student and community input into financial matters.”
When asked what the divestment movement means to him, William Alexander Deanhardt, a first-year in EJTF at Friday’s protest, cited a recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that said emissions from greenhouse gasses must peak by 2025 to decrease the likelihood of climate-related disaster.
“To me, that means that I can't sit around and pretend like I’m going to be some big hero anymore,” Deanhardt said. “We need to hold the organizations accountable now. Divestment — that’s what they can do. At the end of the day, no matter how loud I get, only UChicago admin can do their part to divest in fossil fuels.”
When asked about the demands of the student protestors, Gerald McSwiggan, Associate Director for Public Affairs for the U. of C. quoted the Kalven Report of 1967, a report written by a faculty committee arguing that U. of C. must remain politically neutral.
“Over more than a century, through a great deal of vigorous debate, the University developed a consensus against taking social or political stances on issues outside its core mission. The University’s longstanding position is that doing this through investments or other means would only diminish the University's distinctive contribution — providing a home for faculty and students to espouse and challenge the widest range of social practices and beliefs. (...) As the report states, ‘The university is the home and sponsor of critics; it is not itself the critic,’” said McSwiggan.
McSwiggan also said, of the endowment: “The University’s investment goal is to supply a steady source of income to help support University programs over the long term, to safeguard the future of the University. The University's investment team performs thorough due diligence to ensure that the funds in which it invests and their managers have no history of illegal behavior and have a strong track record of meeting the professional norms of their business.”
