“We have stepped up our game,” said Carlas Prince Gilbert as she passed booth after booth lining 61st Street. The principal organizer of this year’s Black Wall Street in Woodlawn, Prince Gilbert stopped a few times to speak with vendors as they set up for the second annual event on Saturday, September 9.
“We have more vendors, we actually have a bigger layout … (and) the Obama Foundation will be speaking on economic development,” she added, while fielding questions from eager event volunteers about setting up issues.
Stretching six blocks, this year’s additions to the Black-owned business fair included a Stradford District, named after one of the co-founders of Tulsa’s historic Black Wall Street, where attendees could get a cup of coffee and attend fireside chats on financial literacy.
Black Wall Streets were centers of economic vitality that existed in most Black neighborhoods of segregated cities, including Chicago’s Bronzeville, from the early to mid-20th century. One of the most famous of these was the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was destroyed by white supremacists in 1921. (Known as the Tulsa race massacre, more than 300 people were killed and 1,000 buildings were destroyed by rioting and fires over a two-day period.)
In keeping with the legacy of Black Wall Streets, as symbols of economic hope and entrepreneurial spirit, the overarching theme of West Woodlawn’s event was generational wealth building. And many of the more than 50 vendors brought family members to help staff their booths.
Tracy Palmer brought her 11-year-old son Anthony (Trey). Palmer, a realtor by trade, and her son do vendor events when they can, where she sells a variety of “essentials” for the body and home, including coffee, sage, journals and other items.
“My son, he comes out to all of the events with me; he even sells chocolate on the side,” she said. “He is definitely learning accounting.”
“I make him count the dollars at the end of the day,” she explained, “He is getting, of course, the education as well as knowing the benefits of the money. He is getting how we restock, so he sees the orders I need to place, and then he sees the profit.”
Trey Palmer likes to cook and wants to set up his own bakery in the future. He calls his future bakery Trey Smiles Bakery and has already created its logo: a stove with a smile. He wants to set up a “mega shop” with several stands, including a place for baking, a pizza stand and a cafe. He also noted that his “cupcakes taste the best.”
Alongside Palmer’s booth was Maisha Miles’, where she sold aromatherapy essentials under the name A Versatile You. Miles was with her son, Anthony Miles III, who has been helping her since he was 2 years old. Anthony, now 7, also goes by Trey.
Trey Miles said working with his mom is fun because he gets to “put stuff into order” on the display table. “I mostly like to sit back and chill,” he said, quickly adding, “but I like to work."
Farther west on 63rd Street was Keyth Dickerson, who was promoting his family’s business, Intense Pest Control, alongside his three sons, daughter and niece.
Keyth Dickerson II has been working with his father for the past 12 years and aspires to grow and expand the Intense brand, which they applied to their pest control business six years ago, to include other services, including cleaning and barbering, that are specialties of other family members.
“Initially, it’s something that sounds great,” said Keyth Dickerson II. “But when you start to actually become a business owner, you start to realize that there are a lot more components and levels to different things … So it has been very challenging, but it is very rewarding as well, especially (allowing us) to provide for our families.”
In addition to vendors and the Stradford District, Black Wall Street presented a fashion show curated by Sunshine Cabana, DJs and a panel on the history of the Black Panthers in Chicago.
The occasion was hosted by Woodlawn Diversity in Action, The Woodlawn Fest and Prince-Gilbert Realty Group.
Prince Gilbert reported that vendors were grateful for the event, some even praising the event on social media. She also said that plans are being developed for Black Wall Street 2024, which will be posted on the Woodlawn Diversity in Action website in the future.
