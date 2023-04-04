Two-term state Rep. Lamont Robinson (D-5th) has been elected alderman of the 4th Ward over Prentice Butler, the ward’s current chief of staff.
With 100% precincts reporting as of press time, Robinson captured 66.52% of the vote and Butler captured 33.48%, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.
Robinson emerged as the frontrunner in the race’s first round election on Feb. 28, with Butler edging out candidate Ebony Lucas by just 104 votes to advance to the runoff. In total, six candidates ran in the Feb. 28 municipal election: Robinson, Butler and Lucas, as well as Tracey Bey, Matthew Humphries and Helen West. In the runoff election, all former 4th Ward candidates coalesced behind Butler.
On the edge of the lakefront, the 4th Ward includes parts of South Loop, Bronzeville, Kenwood, Oakland and northern Hyde Park. After seven years in the City Council seat, outgoing Ald. Sophia King stepped down to run for mayor. Capturing 1.2% of the vote in February, she placed eighth out of nine mayoral candidates.
Robinson entered an election night watch party just after 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday night, hugging and greeting dozens of supporters at Hyatt Place, 5225 S. Harper Ave. The race was effectively over and he began his remarks by thanking his family, friends and campaign staffers.
“We worked endlessly to make sure that our message got out to the residents of the 4th Ward,” Robinson told the crowd. “I want to thank my wonderful team for allowing me the opportunity to make history again in the city of Chicago and in the state of Illinois.”
He went on to thank those who endorsed him, including Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who made an appearance at the event. Preckwinkle was alderperson of the 4th Ward from 1991 to 2010.
“There were some seeds that Toni Preckwinkle planted 20 years ago, around affordable housing, around economic development, and now by our current alderwoman, Sophia King,” Robinson continued. “I want to make sure that my cousin Zion and other young folks across the 4th Ward are able to go out and play basketball, to grab a sandwich, to be able to play with their friends in a safe environment.”
Robinson emphasized the intersection between economic development and public safety; particularly his priority of making rent, homeownership and commercial space affordable. “I believe those three things will stem some of the public safety concerns,” he said, with an arm around his younger cousin.
Robinson’s platform stressed public safety and economic development as his key priorities, proposing to strengthen the ward’s commercial corridors to improve public safety and boost the city’s support for small businesses.
He told the Herald that his first act in office will be to meet with the ward’s school principals and local business owners, “to make sure that I understand clearly, again, what their issues and concerns are, and to thank them for this opportunity.”
At an election night party at Hue Chicago, 67 E. Cermak Rd., Butler thanked the community, his staff and family for their support.
"The journey the last eight months has been amazing, I've learned a lot. But what I've come to really appreciate is the support from my friends, family and others that have supported me along the way,” said Butler. “It’s not the necessarily the result that we wanted … This is a democracy, the people have spoken. It’s time for a transition. It’s been 12 years of my life that I’ve dedicated to community and serving others. This is not the last of me, in terms of being in the space, but at this point, it's time for a change.”
Since 2011, Butler has served as chief of staff for outgoing Ald. King and her predecessor, Ald. William Burns.
“I appreciate the love and support. I’m okay, I’m now ready for some rest,” said Butler, a statement met with laughter and applause “Finally, after 12 years I’ll have a real vacation where I'll have at least a week off, something I have not done since at least 2011.”
“I want to say to everyone, thank you so much,” said Butler.
