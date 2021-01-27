The statewide Health Facilities and Services Review Board rejected the establishment of an outpatient facility to replace Bronzeville’s Mercy Hospital at a Tuesday meeting, marking a temporary win for community activists and local legislators who have been calling for the hospital to remain open.
“We are disappointed with the initial decision by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board and are evaluating our options to open an outpatient center on Chicago’s South Side,” said Trinity Health, the hospital network that owns Mercy, in response to the decision.
Trinity announced in early November that it planned to build an outpatient center as a replacement for Mercy Hospital, 2525 S. Michigan Ave. The outpatient center was set to be 2 miles away from Mercy at 3753 S. Cottage Grove Ave., and would offer diagnostic and urgent care services.
According to Trinity, offering preventative and diagnostic care earlier for local residents would help prevent emergency room visits and hospitalizations.
But members of the Health Facilities and Services board were skeptical of the plan.
“I think it’s an illogical grouping of three services,” said Dr. Linda Rae Murray, a board member — and former Trinity Health board member — who teaches health policy at the University of Illinois-Chicago. “You’re just talking about urgent care. It’s going to be small staff, just a little larger than the typical Walgreens walk-in clinic. I just don’t understand how you think this materially improves care.”
“I have a lot of concerns based on the state board staff report — not so much on the testimony and the questions that were asked and responses,” said Chairwoman Debra Savage. “Based on that, I’m going to have to say no because I still have significant concerns.”
The final vote was three to two to reject the plan for the care center.
Trinity Health will have an opportunity to reappear before the board and present additional information relevant to the approval of the permits. The network has 14 days to notify the board staff in writing to indicate whether Trinity intends to reappear and submit additional information.
In January of 2020, Mercy formed a coalition with three other hospitals — Advocate Trinity Hospital, South Shore Hospital and St. Bernard Hospital — to create an independent health system and build one to two new hospitals and three to six outpatient centers to ultimately replace the four hospital facilities, according to a Trinity Health Systems spokesperson.
Since 2012, Trinity says it has has invested more than $124 million in infrastructure improvements at Mercy and provided more than $112 million in funding, with monthly operating losses of $4 million that no longer can be sustained.
But activists dispute Trinity’s claims about Mercy’s lack of profitability — they say that the hospital made $4.2 million dollars last year, according to Jitu Brown, national director of the Journey for Justice Alliance and a member of the Chicago Health Equity Coalition, a network of community organizations, hospitals and health departments united to improve health in Chicago and Cook County.
“When is disinvesting in Black communities ever off the table?” said Brown. “At some point as a community, you have to say these institutions need to function with some level of leadership from our community or these people are colonizing forces. They are in our communities running institutions with no relationships with the people in these communities.”
This past summer, Brown and community members began their advocacy work to inform the public of Mercy’s closing and advocate to save the hospital. They won an initial victory when the state review board rejected Trinity Health’s plan on Dec. 15.
South Side legislators have also called for Mercy to remain open, and promised action in Springfield in the coming months.
"We are, of course, pleased with the Illinois Health Facilities Board's decision to reject Trinity's proposal. We are convinced that Trinity Health Systems has forfeited the privilege of providing healthcare in the Bronzeville community. We need them to sell Mercy to one of the suitors, who are committed to honoring Mercy's message of serving the poor; and justice,” said Brown after Tuesday's vote.
At a community meeting last week, Brown said that the coalition is still pushing to meet with Pritzker, and wants the governor to use the power of his executive office to encourage the sale of Mercy to suitors.
Mercy Hospital sees about 57,000 people per year — about 12,000 in-patient and 36,000 out-patient, according to Dr. Anudeed Dasaraju, a resident in Emergency Medicine at Mercy from the University of Illinois Chicago, who spoke at the meeting.
The care center could handle at most 30% of Mercy’s ER visits and 10% of its total patient contacts, according to Dasaraju.
“To contextualize what an urgent care visit is, those are considered low-acuity visits, meaning, in simple terms, sniffles and sneezes,” said Dr. Dasaraju. “An urgent care center will not see people having cardiac arrests, not see people having strokes, not see people who have heart attacks -- All those people who come to this care center will not be seen and shipped off to hospitals.”
Nearby hospitals are 3 to 5 miles away and not all hospitals within the area are equipped to treat strokes and heart attacks, according to Dr. Dasaraju.
“You’re effectively delaying care on every level if you transition Mercy Hospital — a full-service hospital — to the care center that they’re proposing,” said Dr. Dasaraju.
“We aren’t blind nor are we stupid,” said Etta Davis, a member of Lugenia Burns Hope Center and a patient at Mercy. “What are we supposed to do after hours during a respiratory cardiac and other crises? By the time an ambulance comes from across town, the person experiencing the crisis will probably be dead or died on their way to the hospital.”
“I know that in a business you want to make a profit, but when it comes to putting profit over human life, then we have a problem,” Davis said.
With the shortage of ICU beds on the South Side, the closing of Mercy hospital would eliminate an important source of care, according to Dasaraju.
“We see ICU patients every single day, which means these people need to be treated very quickly and then escalated to a level of care where they need adequate nursing and 24 hour monitoring,” Dr. Dasaraju said. “Now if you eliminate that, you create a substantial gap not only for the ICU beds in the area, but the entire area of the South Side.”
The closing will also eliminate 30 OB/GYN beds, with only 3 hospitals on the South Side able to provide OB/GYN care.
Dr. John Picken, veteran obstetrician at Mercy Hospital, who has worked there for 51 years, spoke about Mercy’s renowned treatment for high-risk pregnancies.
According to Picken, 80% of deliveries at Mercy Hospital are high-risk pregnancies where the mother, fetus or newborn are in danger. About five years ago, Mercy formed a comprehensive partnership with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, one of the top children’s hospitals in the country, to bring highly specialized pediatric services to infants and children.
“If Mercy closes, there is no place for people to go and there’s no way they are going to get this kind of care,” said Picken.
“Black Lives Matter. There is no question about that, and the movement is great. It’s done phenomenal work already in uniting people of every race and religion to stamp out police violence against Black people, but pregnant Black women have lives, too,” he continued. “And their unborn babies have existence in the lives ahead of them and their high-risk newborns have a life ahead of them. Those are Black lives, also.”
Community organizers and health care providers worry if Mercy closes, then other hospitals will close in the future.
“We were very clear it could be Mercy today, Jackson Park tomorrow or St. Anthony’s after that or Roseland and after that or Provident after that,” Brown said.
This December, Cook County Health closed its Woodlawn and Bronzeville clinics, with patients referred to Provident Hospital.
Provident Hospital, already struggling to maintain its facilities as it closed some of its intensive care units due to redevelopment plans, has been sending all of its COVID-19 patients to Stroger Hospital.
Provident Hospital also does not deliver pregnant women. COVID-19 patients and pregnant patients of Provident Hospital are sent to Stroger Hospital.
“When I say I want to save Mercy, I am not saying let’s save the current managers of Mercy,” said Ald. Sophia King (4th), at last week's meeting. “I think they have proven that they are not worthy of managing a hospital in our community.”
