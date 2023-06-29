A state review board has given the University of Chicago Medical Center final approval to build its $815 million freestanding cancer center and research facility.
A two-step review process, the Illinois Health and Facilities and Services Review Board approved University of Chicago Medicine’s request to develop a Master Design Plan for the facility last March. On Tuesday, June 27, the board approved its Certificate of Need for the facility. A groundbreaking will take place later this year.
According to the university, the 575,000-square-foot facility will feature 80 inpatient beds, including 64 medical-surgical beds and a 16-bed intensive care unit, 90 consultation and outpatient exam rooms. There will also be infusion therapy rooms, a cancer imaging suite, a rapid assessment and urgent care clinic — with the purpose of protecting immunocompromised oncology patients from extended emergency room visits — clinical trial space and “wrap-around services.”
The inpatient beds will be dedicated to patients with cancer, which allows the university to open up beds in its hospital for patients with different needs, such as trauma care. This aims to relieve some of the capacity constraints of the university’s hospital, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., which a university spokesperson said is often at capacity.
Last year, due to these capacity limitations, 56% of South Side patients left the area to get health care and 67% of cancer patients left the area for inpatient care.
The center will also consolidate cancer services currently spread across five buildings in the Hyde Park medical campus: the Center for Care and Discovery, Mitchell Hospital, the Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, the adult emergency department and Billings Hospital.
The facility will be built on 57th Street between Maryland and Drexel avenues, and is slated to open in 2027. The seven-story structure is expected to reach 5,000 inpatient admissions and 200,000 outpatient visits per year, up from 3,800 inpatients and 120,000 outpatients in 2022.
Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the United States, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention predicts a 50% increase in new cancer cases between 2015 and 2050, due in part to an aging population.
On the South Side, residents are dying from cancer at a rate that is twice the national average, according to a July 13 Health Needs Assessment, and are more likely to receive later-stage diagnoses. According to UChicago Medicine, the incidence of cancer on the South Side is projected to increase 19% in the next five years.
