St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave., will host Lynne Jordan and The Shivers in a free, one-hour concert sponsored by the Schwebel Company at 5 p.m. on Aug. 23.
Bring your picnic basket and enjoy the al fresco concert in the church’s east courtyard and gardens which were restored and expanded by longtime Hyde Park designer and developer Todd Schwebel as a gift in honor of the church’s 150th anniversary celebration. The current church building was erected in the 1920s and dedicated in 1925. It was designed by Barry Byrne, a disciple of Frank Lloyd Wright, and it is on the National Registry of Historic Places.
Admission is limited; contact tschebel@aol.com to reserve a spot. And while there is no charge, tips for the musicians are encouraged. Masks and social-distancing are required.
