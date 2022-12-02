The Old State Capitol lawn in Springfield has a new state historical marker, unveiled on Nov. 30, commemorating two historic rallies held there.
“On Feb. 10, 2007, a bright-eyed junior senator from our great state stood at the Old State Capitol to begin his journey to the White House by laying out his vision for the United States: a vision where change was possible, progress was near, and hope would prevail above all,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker in a statement.
“The past few years have taken a toll on us all, but our resiliency and perseverance have been driven by the most American of virtues: hope. This marker is a reminder that one of our favorite sons brought a message of hope that resonated at a crucial time to people all across the world. Here in the Land of Lincoln and the home state of Barack Obama, our people will never stop believing that a better future is possible.”
The marker notes the site as where Obama began his first run for president, a quotation from his speech that day, the 2008 rally in which he announced then-Sen. Joe Biden as his running mate and the two men’s subsequently successful presidential campaigns.
“When I think back to February 2007, I always return to the thousands of people who came together from different walks of life, because they believed in their collective ability to bring about change,” said Michael Strautmanis, the Obama Foundation’s head of external affairs, in a statement. “It’s an incredibly inspiring story that not only informs the work of the Obama Foundation today, but one that we will be proud to share with visitors all over the world who come to the Obama Presidential Center when it opens on Chicago’s beloved South Side.”
The Old State Capitol is where Abraham Lincoln gave his "House Divided" speech as a senatorial candidate in 1858. The historical marker was designed and funded by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Illinois State Historical Society and the Obama Presidential Library.
