Smart Museum of Art
5550 S. Greenwood Ave.
The first exhibit from the Smart Museum to focus on art from Africa, “Not all realisms” is on display through June 4.
In 2014, a gift of 830 photographs from the Estate of Lester and Betty Guttman brought the first works by African photographers into the Smart’s collection, including South African photographer Ernest Cole and Malian photographer Malick Sidibé.
Displaying photography from the 1960s, specifically in Ghana, Mali and South Africa — a time of revolution, resistance and nationalist and transnational independence movements — as the struggle against apartheid began, the exhibit covers an era considered a “postcolonial turn,” but which belies a more complex chain of events and individual experiences.
The exhibit poses the question of the dividing line, if any, between “studio” and “street” photography, which is displayed through photography by Cole, Sidibé, James Barnor, Peter Magubane, Paul Strance and Henri Cartier-Bresson.
“Through a diverse body of material—ranging from studio portraits and magazine photo essays to book-length photographic studies and government pamphlets—the exhibition examines photography’s capacity to construct and convery what happened across Africa during the 1960s,” said guest curator Leslie. M. Wilson, an associate director of academic engagement and research at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, in a statement. “In turn, it challenges us to consider our own relationship with photography and our hopes for what photographs can be and do.”
Also on display is “Calling on the Past: Selections from the Collection,” through February 4, which draws on the museum’s existing collection without the limitations of “customary chronological or geographical divisions.” Inspired in part by art historian George Kubler’s 1962 text “The Shape of Time: Remarks on the History of Things,” which posits that the art of the past is in constant conversation with the present, the exhibit situates antiquities and contemporary paintings side by side.
In addition to art from the museum’s collections — including Luca Cambiaso’s “Madonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist and Saint Benedict” and architectural fragments from Frank Lloyd Wright’s Midway Gardens — the exhibit will also feature new acquisitions, on display for the first time, by Rasheed Araeen, Amir H. Fallah, Ivy Haldeman, Whitfield Lovell, Lauren Quin and Kishio Suga.
“The Metropol Drama,” which examines objects that represent the exchange of capital, ideas and people is on display until July 9. These relationshi[s are “smudged and complex, hybrid and tragic,” the exhibition’s description reads, and are embodied in traditional art works, as well as legal documents and currencies. Curated by Geof Oppenheimer, associate professor of practice in the department of visual arts, with Berit Ness, associate director and curator of academic engagement at the Smart Museum.
Hyde Park Art Center
5020 S. Cornell Ave.
“Surviving the Long Wars: Unlikely Entanglements” at the Hyde Park Art Center will remain open through July 9. The group exhibit reveals the marks left on Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities by two of the longest wars in U.S. history, the American Indian Wars and the Global War on Terror.
Part of the center’s second Veteran Art Triennial, which also includes exhibits at the Newberry Library and Chicago Cultural Center, the HPAC exhibit features art from civilians, Indigenous peoples and BIPOC military veterans — who use collage, embroidery, soft sculpture and installation to unravel these “unlikely entanglements” of different histories, geographies and colonialism, while weaving their own stories of survival and resistance. Featured artists include Bassim Al-Shaker, June Carpenter (Osage/Shawnee), Mawish Chisty and Yiran Zhang, among others.
Also coming April 22 and open through August 13 is “Amuletto,” a collaborative exhibit split between The Franklin, Mayfield and HPAC. This exhibit explores the idea of the “amulet” or “amuleto,” “portable objects that are attributed to magical emotional or sentimental value” that date back to ancient times. These talismans are often worn to aid or protect their wearer, or are given a spiritual significance that varies from person to person.
The exhibit was thought up by Chicago artists Edra Soto, Madeleine Aguilar and Alberto Aguilar as related to the power of objects within their own practices. It will run alongside Soto’s solo exhibition “Destination/El Destino: A Decade of Graft,” which also opens April 22.
The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center
740 E. 56th Pl.
“Diaspora Stories: CCH Pounder Collection” features paintings from the collection of Emmy award-nominated actress CCH Pounder, and is open through July 16.
The collection contains 24 works of art by world-renowned artists such as Kehine Wiley, Ebony G. Patterson and Mickalene Thomas; works from emerging talents like Harmonia Rosales and Patricia Renee Thomas; and pieces from artists Betye Saar and the late Geoffrey Holder, according to DuSable’s director of curatorial services and community partnerships Danny Dunson.
In addition to her prolific acting career — Pounder is known for her breakout role in “Bagdad Café” and has since been featured in numerous television shows and movies, including “Avatar: Way of Water” — she is also heavily involved with the arts as a patron, collector, gallery owner and museum founder.
Originally from Georgetown, Guyana, Pounder's 500 piece collection consists of Caribbean and African artists and creators of the African Diaspora. It is primarily contemporary art, but also includes traditional African sculptures.
Neubauer Collegium for Culture and Society
5701 S. Woodlawn Ave.
On display through June 11 is the “Chicago Cli-Fi Library,” an exhibit exploring climate change with photographs, sculpture and other mediums.
Hyde Parker Inigo Manlano-Ovalle — whose work features Weather Underground founder Bill Ayers — is among a collection of Chicago-based artists whose work populates the gallery: Beate Geissler, Oliver Sann, Jenny Kendler and Dan Peterman. Though the exhibit contains no “physical” library, there is a selection of climate-related titles curated by artist Jenny Kendler, which includes authors like Bill McKibben and Namoi Klein.
“As a curator who has been working in contemporary art for a long time, I have for some time been struck by the fact that this topic, in a way, is absent from the mainstream of the global art culture,” curator Dieter Roelstraete said, noting the serendipitous connections the exhibit enables.
The Renaissance Society
5811 S. Ellis Ave.
Aria Dean is wrapping up her exhibit “Abattoir, U.S.A.!”, which closes April 16. The exhibit recreates the real-time environment of the interior of an empty slaughterhouse, using a 3D computer graphics tool. It is accompanied by a score composed by Evan Zierk. Dean has said the exhibit was inspired by philosophers Georges Bataille and Frank Wilderson, each of whom writes about the slaughterhouse as a metaphor and paradigm to civil society.
The Museum of Science and Industry
5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr.
An annual showcase for 50 years, the “Black Creativity Juried Art Exhibition” is the longest-running exhibition of African American art, according to the Museum of Science and Industry.
The exhibition features more than 100 works of paintings, drawings, fine art prints, sculpture, mixed-media, ceramics and photography from professional and emerging Black artists throughout the country. A panel of jurors selects which pieces to display from submissions from adult artists, as well as local high school students and other young artists. Artists selected and awarded include Houston artist Kaima Akarue and Chicago artists Adonte Clark and Candace Hunter, among others.
The exhibit is a pillar of the Museum’s Black Creativity program, conceived and organized by a group of local artists and “Chicago Defender” staff in 1970, out of an initiative called Black Esthetics. The program today showcases African American achievement and offers educational programming to Chicago area youth. The exhibit is also part of EXPO Chicago — a three-day contemporary and modern art exhibition held every year at Navy Pier, with exhibitions and events across Chicago.
“The achievements of Black Americans are front and center during Black Creativity as we showcase artists, creators and leaders who are making real change in their professional fields and within their communities,” said Angela Williams, director of design at the museum.
On display through April 23.
