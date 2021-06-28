This Sunday, in the hot, clear afternoon, a crowd of several hundred attended the Speed and Action Rodeo Horse Show on the lawn behind the South Shore Cultural Center. Organized by Broken Arrow Riding Club, a horseback riding nonprofit open to all ethnicities that teaches the history of Black cowboys to youth, the event sported a sizable arena, laid out with fresh earth for the horses.
The rodeo began when teenaged cowgirl Naailah Lane, the granddaughter of Murdock, the “one-named cowboy” and Broken Arrow Founder, rode into the arena. Lane lapped the grounds slowly, holding the reins of her white quarter horse with one hand and the Pan-African flag with the other. Meanwhile the crowd stood and sang along to Kim Weston’s rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often referred to as the Black National Anthem.
Following her was the Broken Arrow cowboy Greg “Hollywood” Ardo, who was then joined by riders in Union regalia, representing the veteran-run nonprofit Buffalo Soldiers, along with various unaffiliated riders who had come to compete in the event’s barrel races, relay, poles, and other timed events. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech played over the loudspeakers while the many-colored horses trotted figure eights. In all, 25 riders participated in the races that day.
“We had a great event,” said Murdock.
He explained that the Broken Arrow Horseback Riding Club has been bringing trail rides and gymkhanas (horse-racing events) to the South Side since its founding in 1989. The Club has organized 31 Speed and Action Rodeo Horse Shows since its founding, 20 of which have taken place at the South Shore Cultural Center Arena.
Murdock’s goal is “to have the city let me have a facility (for horses and riders) at 59th and Cottage.” He wants the facility to have all the amenities that the suburban facilities have — vets, stables, practice areas, trail rides for kids.
“I want to bring back a joy I had as a kid,” said Murdock.
One of the young people who is reaping the rewards of Murdock’s efforts is nineteen-year-old Kendric Holloway, who lives in the suburbs. He rides a quarter horse named Storm and is quiet, almost silent, while saddling her in anticipation of the race. His Auntie Pam stands nearby, dressed in a Buffalo Soldier uniform, stroking Storm’s muzzle.
Holloway was competing in a couple of events, including the relay and flag races. In flag races, riders have to be the fastest to navigate around a trio of buckets, picking up and depositing little flags from and into them. Holloway was also participating in a variety, Texas flag, which only has a single bucket.
Holloway said, “You have to trust your horse and your horse has to trust you. (Storm) knows I am not going to ask her to do anything that will put her in harm’s way.” During the week leading up to races, he spent almost every day with Storm, riding for about an hour. “I did a lot of running (the horse), but I didn’t want to overwork her,” Holloway said.
“I got into horseback riding when I was around 3 years old,” Holloway explained. “My god-dad introduced me into it. And then he handed me over to a nice guy named Stanley Robinson, and he took me under his wing from there.”
Currently a student at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff majoring in Animal Science, Kendric graduated from Rich Central High School in the south suburb of Olympia Fields. When asked about his educational goals, Holloway said, “Just finish school and get my degree and be able to take care of myself, so my mother’s not going to have to worry about me.” He won first place in the Texas flag and regular flag races and third in the relay race.
“Horseback riding has been my therapy,” Holloway said. “It’s helped me out with a lot of things in life. It helped me mature; it taught me responsibility.”
Tommy O’Benson, the founder and CEO of The Buffalo Soldiers, similarly emphasized the transformative effects of horseback riding, saying he hoped to grow his organization into a Wild-West theme park employing formerly incarcerated people.
He said he started riding in 1976, after joining his brother, who was at a dude-ranch retreat in Grand Junction, Michigan. “I didn’t know where he was at the time, and I called him to say, ‘What the hell are you doing up in Michigan?’ But then I met some of the cowboys up there and just took to it, the thrill of it. I bought a horse right away.”
Having retired from the military 26 years ago, O’Benson said he has dedicated his later years to introducing horse-riding to fellow veterans and giving lessons to teenagers. “I want to send kids to college, not a graveyard,” he said.
Thirty-five-year-old cowgirl Ami Rowe, from Gary, Indiana, had a very successful rodeo, garnering first place in the pole and barrel races. She admitted, however, that she almost didn’t race at all today.
Rowe said, “I had such bad nerves this morning that I thought I wouldn't compete. All the other competitions this year, I got unlucky, I made mistakes. But I eventually just said to myself, ‘OK, just do your best.’ And it’s gone really well.”
Rowe started riding horses at a young age, but had only started racing, and receiving formal instruction, at age 30. “This is the first sport I’ve participated in that really drives my anxiety up,” she said. “It’s terrifying, I’ve fallen off so many times. Every year I’ve fallen off in races. But I love it!”
Commenting on the community of riders at the race today, she said, “We all look for each other. We tend to caravan when we travel, so in case somebody’s rig breaks down or something, we have each other’s back.”
Speaking with the Herald about the origins of the Speed and Action Rodeo Horse Show, Murdock remembered the day when he was eight years old and “saw horses and their riders gallivanting in Washington Park.”
On the Club’s website Murdock writes, “The excitement of seeing these huge animals and their skillful riders in the middle of the city marked the beginning of my lifelong relationship and respect for these magnificent creatures.”
