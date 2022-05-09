Huaraches Mexican Restaurant, 1611 E. 55th St., held a grand opening Monday evening serving free huaraches to patrons.
The restaurant, which has two other locations in Brighton Park and Dunning, moved into the former site of Southside Ken Chinese Cuisine in late April. Southside Ken’s, which closed suddenly, had been operating in the neighborhood since 2020.
Owner Andres Rangel said the Hyde Park expansion began less than a month ago, when Vince Srisak, co-owner of Southside Ken’s and neighboring restaurant Thai 55, approached Rangel at his Brighton Park location with a plan to bring Mexican food to 55th St.
Rangel, whose mother had worked at the University Church, 5655 S. University Ave., for 10 years, took the deal. He and his family began converting Southside Ken’s kitchen the next week.
“We had this opportunity, so we decided why not,” Rangel said.
Rangel describes the restaurant as a family-owned business, and said they decided to launch its grand opening by serving free huaraches to get the neighborhood acquainted with their namesake dish.
“People know tacos, quesadillas, but nobody knows the huarache, so that’s how we’re starting,” he said.
