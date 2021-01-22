The Southside Center of Hope (SSCH) will temporarily move to the West Side after selling its Woodlawn building to the Institute of Christ the King, which plans to turn the old parish school structure into a gathering space and temporary chapel, as it continues to repair the adjacent Shrine of Christ the King church after a devastating 2015 fire.
The SSCH board of directors had intended to relocate from its current location at 6423 South Woodlawn Avenue for a few years, but “the pandemic expedited our thinking,” said Yaisa Hagood, executive director of the organization, which runs a residential shelter and addiction recovery program for women with children.
“There were challenges with having 15 to 20 women and children in one room versus having private quarters,” said Hagood, adding that the building also did not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, preventing SSCH from receiving some federal funding and making it difficult to serve people with disabilities or special needs.
The SSCH building itself was originally the parish school connected to St. Clara, the adjacent church that opened in 1923. In 2004, the Archdiocese of Chicago invited the Institute, a Roman Catholic society of priests, to occupy the vacant building, which was renamed the Shrine of Christ the King.
In 2016, the year after a fire that destroyed much of the church, the Institute received full ownership of the Shrine.
Hagood said that the sale to the Institute was partly determined by the fact that the Archdiocese of Chicago had a right of first refusal to buy the parish school building, and that the Institute owned the parking lot next to it.
“Not owning the parking lot didn’t make the building attractive to other funders, and we didn’t want to engage in a legal battle with the church to get easement,” she said.
The sale was finalized last Wednesday, Jan. 13. Hagood said the purchase price was $70,000.
In a Dec. 6 letter, Canon Matthew Talarico, rector of the Shrine, wrote that the purchase of the building was being “made possible thanks to a significant donation by an anonymous local benefactor for this specific purpose.” He also asked congregants to volunteer and donate to “repair and renovate this building to be the parish center of our shrine apostolate family.”
Jean-Baptiste Commins, vice-rector of the Shrine, said the society will use the building for its ministries and special ceremonies, as well as church functions that need to be performed while the Shrine is being repaired.
“We will move the temporary chapel to that building, and we have a school for homeschooled families twice a month that we’ll be able to develop a bit more,” he said. “One of the floors will be dedicated for apartments for families who want to visit the Shrine once it’s done.”
The 2015 fire caused $3 million worth of damages at the Shrine, leading the archdiocese to consider demolishing the building. But a fundraising campaign with donations from the Institute’s supporters and preservation-minded residents saved the church and allowed the order to take full ownership of it.
In the years since, the building has received a new roof and roof frame, masonry repairs and a drainage and gutter system, according to Chicago Catholic newspaper.
The community group Save the Shrine — along with its unincorporated predecessor, the Coalition to Save the Shrine — raised more than $1 million to restore the church building. Commins said that those donations were particularly helpful for restoring the church's inside entrance and staircase.
Last week, the nonprofit announced that it was giving the Institute a final donation of $90,000.
“The Shrine is saved. We accomplished what we set out to do,” said Emily Nielsen, co-founder of Save the Shrine, in a press release. “With this final contribution, we ensured that the building’s physical integrity is secured, and we can honestly say that we have fulfilled the mission of our organization.”
SSCH will move to West Side, hopes to return to Woodlawn area
The Southside Center of Hope, meanwhile, plans to move into a temporary location on the West Side this March owned by the nonprofit Inner Voice.
“We have temporary space until we can find a permanent location,” said Hagood. “It’s not where we wanna be, but hopefully we can get up and running as soon as possible.”
SSCH has also had some financial issues over the past several years: Its 2019 annual report showed a deficit of $275,000, though the organization still had over $800,000 in net assets. Hagood said the losses have largely been due to a decline in fundraising revenue.
“We’ve never had a dedicated fundraiser — we’ve always relied on volunteers,” she said. She also added that she hopes SSCH can receive more in federal funding after its move to an ADA-compliant facility.
“We want to really stabilize and grow revenue by adding some of that funding in addition to private funding we’ve been so blessed to receive. The move is imperative to put us on a path to sustainability.”
Beyond the center’s finances, Hagood said that SSCH plans to maintain its status as a recovery shelter for women and children, but also wants to move toward providing more permanent supportive housing. The organization’s goal is to return to the mid-South Side, either in Woodlawn or South Shore.
“With the pandemic we’ve started to see women coming from as far as Springfield,” she said. “But we want our services to remain in Woodlawn — with all the gentrification occurring there’s a great need. We’re the only recovery home in Illinois that does not bill insurance or charge program fees — it’s 100% charitable.”
Over the past year, SSCH has avoided any outbreaks of COVID-19, despite being home to a little over a dozen people at a time, and Hagood said they often took in women who couldn’t find other shelters, many of which closed during the pandemic.
“I just really want to stress the need for services,” she said. “We’re all being adversely impacted by the pandemic, but women experiencing homelessness and in recovery from addiction are suffering the most.”
