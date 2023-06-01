On a damp spring morning in South Shore, around 40 neighborhood residents and guests from around Chicago arrived at Studio 2226 to participate in a town hall with Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate and former pharmaceutical executive. Ramaswamy came to the South Side on May 19 on the heels of a community meeting about housing incoming migrants at the former South Shore High School.
Jon Miller, a South Shore resident of five years, said he decided to attend after watching a YouTube video of Ramaswamy speaking. “America is so divided. I don’t think Trump or Biden can unite the country. But maybe it could be this guy,” Miller said, over a hearty plate of pancakes, sausage and eggs courtesy of Daley’s Restaurant.
Ramaswamy, 37, said that he only decided to come to Chicago, not historically a vote-rich source for Republican presidential candidates or an early primary state like Iowa or New Hampshire, because of a video he saw just days before the May 19 event. The viral video circulating online in right-wing networks showed South Shore residents protesting the city’s proposal to house refugees and asylum seekers in the closed South Shore High School, 7627 S. Constance Ave. Ramaswamy’s team planned the town hall, a barbershop political gabfest and a press conference to make his views on the migration issue known.
Currently polling in the low single-digits, he is well behind front-runners Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Having never campaigned for a political office before, Ramaswamy faces an uphill battle in making his name known to voters.
Lenore Linsey, owner of the South Shore bakery Give Me Some Sugah, said she only attended because she noticed all the hubbub outside Studio 2226, 2226 E. 71st St., when she came to open up her shop which is just next door. “I’m open to anything that’s not so extreme,” she said. “I want to look in (Ramaswamy’s) eyes and see what kind of spirit he has.”
When he entered the space, however, all Linsey noticed was his hairstyle, almost a pompadour, not his mien.
“His hair’s so poofy, he needs to flatten that out,” Linsey said. Ramaswamy was clearly preparing for his visit to 3rd Phase Barbershop across the street, where he would get a fade from barber Ronald Fields.
After a prayer, Ramaswamy and Tyrone Muhammad, founder of Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change (ECCSC), were called up to the stage. Muhammad is a Hyde Park resident who previously spoke out about the opening of a similar temporary shelter in the shuttered Wadsworth Elementary School, 6420 S. University Ave., in Woodlawn.
Ramaswamy, asked first why he came to the South Side of Chicago, launched into a complaint about both political parties. “My frustration with the Democratic Party is that they talk a big game about lifting up communities, communities of color, of whatever, without actually doing much to back that up.”
“And my frustration with the Republican Party, many of my colleagues, if you will, is that we talk a big game about America first while only talking to about half the country in the process,” he continued.
America First as a policy platform stems from former President Trump’s first inaugural address in 2017, in which he said, “From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first. America first.” That speech, written by advisors Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, struck a chord with his conservative voters for whom populist ethnonationalism was and remains appealing.
Though it is generally interpreted in racially exclusive terms — note for instance that the America First Committee of the 1940s, a precursor to the contemporary movement, included well-known anti-Semites Charles Lindbergh and Henry Ford — Ramaswamy called for Republicans to expand their appeal to Black Americans.
He said that conservatives should follow his example and start by showing up in Black communities and helping “on the ground.”
However, Ramaswamy quickly pivoted to a familiar Republican talking point, characterizing Chicago as a symbol for all that is wrong in America. “I have actually been on TV … We're asked about Chicago as an example of crime gone awry, the rule of law gone awry. I've studied the stats. I've spoken about it.”
“Yes, the prompt was this wave of migrants,” Ramaswamy said. “But that's just a catalyst for us to have a broader conversation about what do we do for Americans, all Americans here at home.”
Brandon Patterson, who was born and raised in South Shore, attended Ramaswamy’s town hall but didn’t stay for long. A housing organizer for Not Me We, a community group championing affordable housing protections for the neighborhood, Patterson pushed back on Ramaswamy’s characterization of the city.
“Ramaswamy is only interested in using Black Chicagoans as talking points for his agenda,” Patterson said. “He saw an opportunity to use legitimate concern about resources in the neighborhood to drive resentment and division and took it.”
Muhammad, though, put things in exactly those divisive terms, calling the temporary shelters “an invasion.”
“No one really helped or gave a care to listen to us or the community about what it is that they wanted,” he said.
Though the city announced converting the old South Shore High School from a police training facility into a respite shelter earlier this month without much notice or consultation with the neighborhood’s several alderpeople, officials met with residents to hear their concerns at a community forum in early May.
About 10 shelters and respite centers are actively operating throughout the city — half in North Side neighborhoods — to help house the nearly 10,000 refugees and asylum seekers that have arrived in Chicago since August. About 4,000 new arrivals are currently living in shelters, which are operated out of park field houses, YMCAs, shuttered hotels and schools; hundreds more are being housed at police stations.
“If you send the people here and you accept this as a welcoming city for migrants, then you should have a plan to house them,” Muhammad said. “You should not throw them on our community without the proper resources for the communities that already have been disinvested from.”
Neither Ramaswamy and Muhammad acknowledged the responsibility of Texas’ Republican Governor Greg Abbott in fomenting the housing crisis in sanctuary cities like Chicago and New York. Since the summer, Abbott’s administration has been responsible for bussing thousands of people to each city without concern for whether those dense urban areas have the housing capacity.
“People aren’t falling for it,” Patterson objected. “We know these migrants deserve care and support just like we do. We want them to get the support they need the same as we want it for residents in South Shore.”
“It should not be a competition — and the city has the resources to ensure both if it chooses to.”
