South Side WGA picket shuts down set of 'The Chi'

Writers Guild of America (WGA) members, joined by University of Chicago graduate students and film director Lilly Wachowski, shut down the set of "The Chi" today with a picket line amid the ongoing writers' strike.
WGA union members and supporters picketed the South Side-set television show, which was filming around Washington Park and Bronzeville, as it continued with production in spite of the nationwide strike. Production halted midday after the show's other union crew members, technicians with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) local 476 and drivers with The Teamsters local 727, refused to cross the picket.
The show's remaining four episodes will not be filmed during the duration of the strike, a crew member with IATSE told the Herald.
About 11,500 television and feature film writers went on strike just before midnight on May 1, minutes before the union's three-year contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) expired. The strike comes after more than six weeks of stalled negotiations for a new three-year contract between the union and studios, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, Netflix, NBC Universal, Discovery-Warner, Paramount and Sony.
Key contract demands among writers are better job stability and higher base pay and residuals, which is the compensation for work that is reused (e.g. television reruns).
The last WGA strike took place in 2007 and lasted more than 100 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.